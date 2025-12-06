3 Positives for the Devils Amid Losing Streak

The New Jersey Devils might have begun the season on a high note, but the cracks are starting to show. At the start of December, they are tied for third place in the Metropolitan Division, with a 16-11-1 record and a four-game losing skid. Every loss is a blow that the Devils cannot afford, so the team must find consistency as soon as possible.

With star forward Jack Hughes still out of the lineup, and crucial veteran defensemen like Brett Pesce and Johnathan Kovacevic still a ways away from returning, the team is in desperate need of a spark. In the midst of so many injuries and obstacles, it’s hard to look on the bright side, but there are still plenty of things that fans can maintain faith in. Here is everything that’s going right for the Devils in the face of adversity.

Success of Hughes-Nemec Pairing

Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec are the youngest players in the lineup, but they’ve come to represent the future of the Devils’ blue line. With so many defensemen injured, the two were thrown together out of necessity — but they’ve already proven that they’re better together. They have combined for 29 points so far in 2025-26, and Nemec is tied for the most game-winning goals on the team (2).

The Hughes-Nemec pairing has been deployed in every matchup this season, averaging 6:00 per game. But they’ve been a popular combination as of late, especially when head coach Sheldon Keefe tries to generate additional offense. The young defensemen generate 3.21 goals for the Devils every 60 minutes, but that isn’t their only impressive statistic.

Related: Devils News & Rumors: Quinn & Jack Hughes, Yegorov Shines at MSG

Together, they lead the club’s defensive pairings in shot attempts for (66.66 per 60 minutes), but they’ve also excelled in high-danger scenarios. In fact, their per-60 rate of 11.41 high-danger chances for (HDCF/60) is second only to Hughes-Pesce.

Moving forward, the Devils will need their chemistry to keep lighting the lamp. With Nemec poised to have a breakout season — and Hughes on pace to cross the 40-point threshold for the third consecutive season — the sky is the limit for their youngest defensemen.

“Swiss Trio” Continues to Deliver

Even though the Devils have struggled in recent games, the “Swiss Trio” has been a bright spot for the team. Nico Hischier is coming off a six-game scoring streak, with 12 points in his last eight games. His offensive surge acted as a catalyst for the Devils’ three-game win streak at the end of November.

Timo Meier has been notorious for finding his groove late in the season, but it seems that “Meier Madness” has come early in 2025-26. With five goals in eight games, he’s been excellent at driving play and creating scoring chances. Currently, he’s on track to tally 64 points, which would be his highest total since 2022-23.

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

Despite some difficulties early on, Jonas Siegenthaler remains an important part of the Devils’ defense. Opponents record an average of just 30.37 shots against every 60 minutes (SA/60) while he’s on the ice. But he remains a key penalty killer, ranking second in shorthanded ice time among the club’s defensemen.

Together, the three have been reliable for the Devils, making an impact at both ends of the ice. Hischier and Meier remain two of New Jersey’s top scorers, combining for 47 points thus far. Siegenthaler continues to be a shutdown defenseman, blocking shots and being an overall physical player.

Key Players’ Imminent Returns

Fans are anxiously awaiting the return of several Devils. Fortunately, it appears that some players may return to the lineup sooner than expected. A few weeks ago, NHL insider Emily Kaplan revealed that Jack Hughes could be back in action as early as Christmas, per ESPN’s “The Point.” An early return for Hughes could provide a spark that the team has been lacking.

As the month progresses, Pesce’s return is also on the horizon. For the last month, his absence has made a stark difference, with the Devils surrendering more shots and scoring chances against. His return is still weeks away, but it will definitely boost team morale once he returns to practice.

The good news is that Zack MacEwen is expected to return within the next few days after suffering a lower-body injury last month. Even better news, the lineup should mostly be back to normal by New Year’s. The club will welcome Kovacevic back in early January, after he spent the first portion of the season recovering from knee surgery.

The Devils have struggled to generate offense while missing a significant portion of their lineup. Even though the team has been able to overcome certain injuries, fans can rest assured that the wait for key players is almost over.

Moving Forward

In the wake of their recent struggles, New Jersey desperately needs to regain momentum before it’s too late. They have an endless amount of skill and potential, but must resolve their rough patch as soon as possible — especially considering their challenging December lineup.

The Devils will close out the second half of a back-to-back on the road against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.