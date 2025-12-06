3 Bruins Who Will Represent Their Countries at the 2026 Winter Olympics

It’s December, and that means one of two things: 1. The holidays are coming up, and 2. We’re two months from the Olympic Games in February. Sure, the IIHF World Junior Championship comes first, but this is the first time since the 2014 Olympics that NHL players are included.

While there are some concerns about the ice size, the NHL does not plan to pull its players from the event, at least as of the writing of this story. Looking specifically, the Boston Bruins have had an up-and-down season. When examining the roster, though, they have some players who will, without a doubt, represent their country in Milano Cortina. Here are three of them.

Bruins Who Will Make the Cut: Charlie McAvoy (Defenseman – USA), Jeremy Swayman (Goaltender – USA), *David Pastrnak (Forward – Czechia)

Depending on injury status*

Charlie McAvoy

After representing Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Charlie McAvoy should expect to hear his name called when the rosters for the Olympics are unveiled. While McAvoy has missed 10 games this season, in large part due to taking a slapshot to the jaw, he has still put up solid numbers in the 19 games that he has played.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While McAvoy has yet to put one in the back of the net this season, tallying zero goals and 14 assists thus far, he is just nine points short of his total for all of 2024-25, and Boston is not even halfway through the season yet. Once McAvoy comes back from his injury and gets in a rhythm, it’s no doubt he will represent the US and represent them well.

Jeremy Swayman

Much like McAvoy, Jeremy Swayman represented the Americans at the 4 Nations Face-Off. In the World Championship, Swayman played in seven games and collected a goals-against-average (GAA) of 1.69 and save-percentage (SV%) of .921, all while going 7-0.

In the regular season, Swayman has also played well for the Bruins. The Alaska native has tallied an 11-7-0 record in 18 starts, a 2.80 GAA, and .910 SV%. While he may be slotted in as the third goaltender behind Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger, there should be no doubt that with the season he has had, Swayman should represent his country in February.

David Pastrnak

No Olympic roster is complete without its own version of David Pastrnak. For Team Canada, it will likely be Connor McDavid, for Team USA, it is Auston Matthews, and for Team Czechia, it is, well, Pastrnak. While Pastrnak has missed the last four games due to an undisclosed injury, he skated for the first time on Friday following the injury, according to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

First day back on the ice for David Pastrnak pic.twitter.com/XiqpiMX7C9 — steve conroy (@conroyherald) December 5, 2025

It appears Pastrnak is looking to come back. Unfortunately, he won’t play all 82 games this season, breaking a streak of three consecutive seasons where he had done so. But he has already collected 29 points in 25 games (11 goals, 18 assists), and he should be healthy enough by February. If he is, he’ll be on his way to Italy.

There’s Still One Month to Go

While these are simply projections, the reality is that all three of these players should make it to the Olympics unless injuries come in the way. Each country’s general manager has until Jan. 1, 2026, to name an official roster.