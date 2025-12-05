Can the Bruins Tread Water Until the Cavalry Returns?

If you’ve been watching the Boston Bruins lately, you don’t need a sophisticated analytics model to tell you what’s wrong. The eye test tells the whole story: this is a team trying to keep a structure standing after its main load-bearing pillars have been knocked out.

We often hear the phrase “survival mode” tossed around in the NHL regular season. Usually, it’s hyperbole—a reference to a bad week or a tough road trip. For Boston right now, it is the defining narrative of their campaign. The injury bug hasn’t just bitten the roster; it has infested it, leaving the coaching staff scrambling to plug holes in a lineup that is rapidly running out of depth.

The question isn’t whether the Bruins can dominate right now. That ship has sailed. The question is whether they can simply stay afloat in the Atlantic Division long enough for their reinforcements to return.

The McAvoy Void

The most glaring omission from the lineup remains Charlie McAvoy. When your number-one defenseman goes down, the ripple effects are felt in every zone, but the specifics of McAvoy’s recovery are particularly grueling.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Recovering from a linear jaw fracture—the result of a slap shot to the face—is not a standard rehabilitation process. It’s not just about bone healing; it’s about maintaining the physical engine required to play professional hockey. McAvoy has reportedly lost nearly 20 pounds, a direct result of a strict all-liquid diet necessitated by the surgery.

For a player whose game relies on leverage, strength, and durability, dropping that kind of weight is significant. He cannot consume solid foods for roughly six weeks post-surgery. That is a massive caloric deficit for an elite athlete to manage while trying to stay in game shape.

There is a glimmer of optimism. McAvoy recently returned to the ice for a team skate, donning a full shield and a red non-contact jersey. It was his first time back with his teammates, a morale boost if nothing else. However, let’s pump the brakes on a quick return. Head coach Marco Sturm has been clear: there is no rushing this.

While McAvoy is skating, the timeline for game action remains murky. The realistic expectation is a return in the new year. Until then, the Bruins have to figure out how to transition the puck without their primary quarterback.

No Pasta, No Finish

Compounding the defensive woes is the absence of the team’s offensive heartbeat. David Pastrnak remains sidelined with a lower-body injury, a frustrating knock sustained while striving for an empty-net goal against the New York Islanders. It’s the kind of fluke play that keeps coaches up at night.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Currently listed as day-to-day, Pastrnak’s status feels more precarious than the designation implies. Sturm has already ruled him out for the remainder of the week, though he is skating. The messaging from the staff is one of extreme caution. They need Pastrnak to complete a few full practices before they even consider slotting him back into the top six.

The Bruins are rightfully proceeding with care here. Bringing a sniper back at 80% serves no one, but his absence is glaring. Without Pastrnak, the power play lacks its primary trigger, and 5-on-5 scoring has dried up. The team needs him at 100%, even if that means sacrificing a few more points in the short term.

The Depth Chart Is Decimated

If it were just McAvoy and Pastrnak, the Bruins might be able to trap their way to overtime losses and scrape by. The problem is that the injury crisis has eroded the team’s depth, specifically on the blue line.

The defensive corps is currently being held together by tape and glue. Emergency call-up Michael Callahan barely had time to unpack his bag before suffering a lower-body injury and landing on injured reserve. He joins Jordan Harris (long-term injured reserve with ankle surgery) and Henri Jokiharju on the sidelines.

Henri Jokiharju, Boston Bruins (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The front office has been forced to recall Victor Söderström from the Providence Bruins on an emergency basis, but these moves are stopgaps, not solutions. We are seeing returns from Hampus Lindholm and Casey Mittelstadt, which helps, and Viktor Arvidsson is back in the mix. But getting bodies back isn’t the same as getting performance back.

Structure Stress and Goaltending Mercy

The tactical fallout of these injuries is where the knowledgeable fan starts to worry. Without McAvoy to drive play and eat up 25 minutes a night, the workload falling on Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov has become, frankly, unsustainable. You cannot play these guys into the ground in December and expect them to be fresh in April.

Down the lineup, the team is relying on players like Andrew Peeke and rookie Mason Lohrei to log heavy minutes against top competition. These players have potential, but they are being exposed to high-danger chances that they simply aren’t ready to suppress on a nightly basis.

Andrew Peeke, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This defensive breakdown is leaving Jeremy Swayman out to dry. The goaltender was recently pulled from a game against the Detroit Red Wings, not because he was playing poorly, but as an act of mercy. Coach Sturm noted it was “almost not fair” to keep him in the net, given how poorly the team was playing in front of him. When your coach is pulling the starter to protect his psyche rather than to spark the team, you know the structural integrity of the defense is compromised.

Right now, the Bruins are running out of duct tape. They are a structure trying to stand without a foundation. The next few weeks aren’t about playing pretty hockey; they are about finding a way to grind out “loser points” in overtime and steal ugly wins until the new year. If they can’t tread water until McAvoy and Pastrnak return, the hole they are digging might be too deep to climb out of, even with a fully healthy roster.

