Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Maple Leafs – 12/6/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (14-9-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (13-11-3)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alexandre Texier — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Zack Bolduc
Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Florian Xhekaj
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens will use the same lineup from their 3-2 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- Canadiens Land Blues’ Kyrou, Binnington in Suggested Blockbuster Trade
- Canadiens Prospect Alexander Zharovsky’s Strong Start Earned Him KHL All-Star Selection
- NHL Rumours: Jarry Deal, Bunting Reunion & Habs/Oilers in on Luukkonen
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Easton Cowan — John Tavares — William Nylander
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Nicholas Robertson
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers
Dennis Hildeby
Artur Akhtyamov
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Calle Jarnkrok, Matias Maccelli
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Joseph Woll (lower body)
Status report
Woll, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve and will miss about one week after he was injured during a 5-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday; Akhtyamov was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and will back up Hildeby. … Tanev participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. Berube said he will be reevaluated this week.
Latest for THW:
- Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Laughton, Hildeby & Berube’s Injury Silence
- Maple Leafs Linked to Bunting in Rumoured Deal With Predators
- Maple Leafs Game Day Preview: Returning Home to Face Montreal