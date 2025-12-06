Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Maple Leafs – 12/6/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alexandre Texier — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Zack Bolduc

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Florian Xhekaj

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Canadiens will use the same lineup from their 3-2 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Easton Cowan — John Tavares — William Nylander

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Nicholas Robertson

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers

Dennis Hildeby

Artur Akhtyamov

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Calle Jarnkrok, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Joseph Woll (lower body)

Status report

Woll, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve and will miss about one week after he was injured during a 5-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday; Akhtyamov was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and will back up Hildeby. … Tanev participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. Berube said he will be reevaluated this week.

