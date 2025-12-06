Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Flames – 12/6/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (14-12-3) at FLAMES (10-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, NHLN, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka
Daniil But — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Nate Schmidt — Sean Durzi
Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Barrett Hayton, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)
Status report
The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday; Vanecek could start after Vejmelka made 31 saves.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Jake Bean
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)
Status report
The Flames also did not hold a morning skate. … Parekh, a rookie defenseman, skated in a noncontact jersey at practice on Friday but will miss his 14th straight game.
