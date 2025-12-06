Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Flames – 12/6/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (14-12-3) at FLAMES (10-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, NHLN, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka

Daniil But — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino

Nate Schmidt — Sean Durzi

Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Barrett Hayton, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Status report

The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday; Vanecek could start after Vejmelka made 31 saves.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Jake Bean

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Status report

The Flames also did not hold a morning skate. … Parekh, a rookie defenseman, skated in a noncontact jersey at practice on Friday but will miss his 14th straight game.

