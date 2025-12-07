Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Capitals – 12/7/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (13-9-6) at CAPITALS (17-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Kirill Marchenko — Sean Monahan — Cole Sillinger
Luca Del Bel Belluz — Charlie Coyle — Isac Lundestrom
Miles Wood — Brendan Gaunce — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate after a 7-6 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 7, 2025
- Blue Jackets Lose Wild Game to Panthers in Overtime
- Blue Jackets Need to Start Stacking Regulation Wins Together
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Nic Dowd — Sonny Milano
Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary — Rasmus Sandin
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Clay Stevenson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Bogdan Trineyev
Injured: John Carlson (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Carlson, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision after missing the past two games. … Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Leonard, a rookie forward who left following a hit from Jacob Trouba in the first period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, will miss “an extended period of time.” He was placed on injures reserve. … Lindgren, a goalie, was also placed on injured reserve and will be reevaluated in a week. … Stevenson and Trineyev, a forward, were each recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 6, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Ducks – 12/5/25
- NHL’s Metropolitan Division Is Tight as Can Be, But Is It Actually Good?