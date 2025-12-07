Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Capitals – 12/7/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

Kirill Marchenko — Sean Monahan — Cole Sillinger

Luca Del Bel Belluz — Charlie Coyle — Isac Lundestrom

Miles Wood — Brendan Gaunce — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate after a 7-6 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael — Nic Dowd — Sonny Milano

Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — Rasmus Sandin

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Clay Stevenson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: John Carlson (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Carlson, a defenseman, will be a game-time decision after missing the past two games. … Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Leonard, a rookie forward who left following a hit from Jacob Trouba in the first period of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, will miss “an extended period of time.” He was placed on injures reserve. … Lindgren, a goalie, was also placed on injured reserve and will be reevaluated in a week. … Stevenson and Trineyev, a forward, were each recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

