Balanced Attack Leads Victoire to 3-1 Victory Over Sceptres

The Montreal Victoire and Toronto Sceptres faced off for the first time in the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season on Sunday morning (Dec. 7). The game took place at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, as both teams were searching for their second win in a row.

The Sceptres started the game with a 2-1-0-0 record and sat in a tie with the Minnesota Frost for second place in the PWHL.

The Victoire came in with a 1-1-0-0 record and were tied for seventh in the league. They had played the least amount of games of any team before this one.

The Victoire won this one 3-1. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The Victoire opened the scoring, courtesy of a Kati Tabin blast from the point. Minutes later, Montreal would have a possible second goal disallowed due to a kicking motion from Marie-Philip Poulin. That would be all for a fast-moving first period as the Victoire led 1-0 at the first intermission. The shots were heavily in their favour at 12-3.

In the second period, Montreal added to their lead when Hayley Scamurra banked one off a body for her first of the season. They would hold serve into the second break with a 2-0 lead and the advantage on the shot clock at 23-10.

The third period started with Emma Gentry ripping one over the blocker of Ann-Renée Desbiens to cut the deficit in half for Toronto. However, after a holding call on a partial breakaway minutes later, the Victoire’s Laura Stacey stuffed one home on the power play to restore her team’s two-goal lead. That would be all as Montreal coasted to a 3-1 win. The final shots were 30-21 in favour of the home team.

The next game for both of these teams is a rematch in the PWHL’s Takeover Tour on Dec. 17. The game will be played at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia with puck drop slated for 4:30 p.m. MDT.