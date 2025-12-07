Oilers’ Prospect Asher Barnett Has Chance to Represent USA at World Juniors

Edmonton Oilers prospect Asher Barnett will be attending United States National Junior Team training camp from Dec. 15 to 23 in Duluth, Minn.

The Michigan Wolverines defenceman is one of 28 players that USA Hockey recently named to its preliminary roster for the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Following training camp, 25 players will be selected to represent the USA at World Juniors, which takes place in Saint Paul and Minneapolis, Minn., from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Barnett is a bit of a surprise inclusion on the United States preliminary roster, especially considering that the native of Glencoe, Ill., wasn’t even among the 42 players that attended USA Hockey’s World Junior Summer Showcase camp.

The fact that Barnett now has a real shot to represent his nation at the annual under-20 hockey championship is a testament to how well the 18-year-old has played over the first two months of his freshman season on the University of Michigan men’s hockey team.

Barnett Off to Great Start at Michigan

Barnett has quickly taken on a significant role with the Wolverines, who are currently ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Division 1 (D1) men’s hockey polls. The 6-foot-1 rearguard has appeared in all 20 of Michigan’s games, averaging around 16 and a half minutes of ice time, tops among freshmen on Michigan’s roster.

Asher Barnett, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Barnett leads his team with a plus/minus rating of plus-18, which is tied for the fourth-highest plus/minus in all of D1 men’s hockey. While he’s yet to score for the Wolverines, Barnett has recorded eight assists. He’s also fired 22 shots on goal, been assessed eight penalty minutes and is credited with 17 blocked shots.

Oilers Made Trade to Draft Barnett

It’s not unusual for Barnett to exceed expectations. As The Hockey Writers’ Peter Baracchini wrote in his 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile, Barnett “surprised and flew under the radar” in 2024-25 as a member of the U.S. National Development Team Program (NDTP). He played 21 games in the United States Hockey League (USHL) last season, totalling six points from three goals and three assists, while registering a plus/minus of plus-8.

Related: 7 Things to Know About Oilers Draft Pick Asher Barnett

One team that did take notice of Barnett was the Oilers, who were so impressed with the left-shot blueliner that they made a trade to ensure they could get him. On Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft (June 28), the Oilers sent their fifth-round pick in the 2026 Draft to the Nashville Predators in exchange for the 131st overall selection, which Edmonton then used to take Barnett.

The week following the Draft, Barnett attended Oilers development camp in downtown Edmonton alongside 26 other players, including current Oilers forward Matthew Savoie.

Park Not Included on USA’s Preliminary Roster

While Barnett is one step closer to playing at World Juniors, the same unfortunately can’t be said for his Michigan teammate and fellow Oilers prospect Aidan Park, who was not included on the United States’ preliminary roster. Park, who Edmonton selected with the 233rd-overall pick in June, was always a longshot for Team USA, although unlike Barnett, the 19-year-old forward from California participated in the World Junior Summer Showcase.

With Park out of contention, Barnett is likely the only Oilers prospect with a chance to compete at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. Barnett is already a veteran of several major international tournaments, including the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas, where he captained the United States to a bronze medal. But World Juniors would provide Barnett with another level of experience that can only aid in his development and progression towards becoming an NHL defenceman.