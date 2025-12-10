Ducks News & Rumors: More Comeback Wins, Trade Rumors, and a Holiday Shopping Spree

The Anaheim Ducks are still exceeding expectations as the season chugs along. Despite a 7-0 loss to the Utah Mammoth last week, the team knows how to get it done and came back triumphantly from that setback. A shootout win over the Washington Capitals, a 7-1 takedown of the Chicago Blackhawks, and a last-minute comeback for a shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins have brought the team back to life.

This week on Ducks News & Rumors, we take a look at that late-game comeback, tackle a new trade rumor swirling about, and check out this year’s charity shopping spree.

Ducks Rally Late Yet Again, Sennecke Makes History

The Ducks have a knack for taking games down to the final minute (literally!) It seemed all hope was lost against the Penguins as the final seconds of the third period ticked away. Beckett Sennecke scored with just one second left in regulation, one of the latest game-tying goals in franchise history (tied with Scott Niedermayer in 2008).

Sennecke put his name in the history book with the goal by joining the leaderboard for the latest game-tying shorthanded goal in NHL history. He also became the fourth player ever, and first rookie, in league history to score on a goaltender while shorthanded at 19:59 of the third.

Related: Can Ville Husso Keep the Ducks’ Playoff Push on Track?

This was the team’s 11th comeback win on the season. While their ability to rally late and find gritty ways to win is impressive, they could benefit from being more consistent from the start and not allowing other teams to take early leads or cut into their lead so frequently.

Radko Gudas Trade Rumors

We recently saw trade rumors surrounding Pavel Mintyukov due to his lack of appearances and inconsistent on-ice performance. Now, another Ducks defenseman could be on the metaphorical chopping block. Trade rumors swirled this week surrounding Gudas, the team’s captain.

Radko Gudas, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos indicated in a recent article that “the Ducks do like Gudas and what he brings on the ice, but there is concern about his age, an expiring contract, and an overall lack of speed on the right side of Anaheim’s blue line between Jacob Trouba and Gudas.”

Gudas, 35, has just six points in 19 games and is noticeably slow on the ice. While his physical presence and leadership are assets to the team, they may consider letting him go in favor of a younger, more skilled defenseman in their pipeline or from elsewhere. With talented players like Ian Moore, Olen Zellweger, and Jackson LaCombe on the back end, a player like Gudas isn’t as valuable as he may be on another squad. He’s another one to keep an eye on.

Ducks Host Holiday Shopping Spree

Each holiday season, the Ducks team up with a local nonprofit to give deserving children and families an all-out shopping spree for both essentials and fun items. For the 18th year, they joined Santa Ana-based nonprofit The Wooden Floor to bring holiday joy and gifts to 20 individuals.

Ducks players Cutter Gauthier, Gudas, Jansen Harkins, Drew Helleson, Moore, Sennecke, Ryan Strome, Troy Terry, Trouba, Frank Vatrano, and Zellweger each partnered with a student to choose clothing, toys, and more. Other notable members of the Ducks organization sponsored children as well, including broadcaster Brian Hayward and his wife, head coach Joel Quenneville and his wife Elizabeth, and general manager Pat Verbeek his wife Dianne.

Terry expressed his joy over the event, saying, “This has been one of my favorite events. You can just see how happy it makes them …They wanted personal hygiene stuff and basic stuff that you could take for granted sometimes. And every time they want to get an item for each of their siblings and their parents. It just grounds you, and you realize how fortunate we are.”

Dawn S. Reese, CEO of The Wooden Floor, spoke about the yearly event as well. “Our relationship with the Ducks has deepened over time because we all live at that level of excellence,” she said. “Today is about helping the children be seen, letting them know that they matter and that they can have opportunities like this … If it wasn’t for the collective of all the organizations that come together, that would be impossible. And so we’re just very grateful.”

The Ducks continue their road trip for four more games before returning home late next week. Keep your eye on The Hockey Writers all season long for Ducks news and beyond.