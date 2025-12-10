Projected Lineups for Kings vs Kraken – 12/10/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (14-8-7) at KRAKEN (11-10-6)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Andrei Kuzmenko — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Kaapo Kakko — Shane Wright — Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye – Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Cale Fleury, Ben Meyers

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Meyers, a center, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Catton was placed on injured reserve; he blocked a shot with his right hand during the third period of a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, but remained in the game.

