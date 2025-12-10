Projected Lineups for Kings vs Kraken – 12/10/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (14-8-7) at KRAKEN (11-10-6)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Andrei Kuzmenko — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare
Injured: None
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: McDavid & Crosby Moves, Danault to Canadiens, Tanev Status
- Canadiens Should Consider a Trade for Phillip Danault
- Kings’ Win Over Mammoth Reinforces a Season Defined by Distinct Home and Road Personalities
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Kaapo Kakko — Shane Wright — Jani Nyman
Tye Kartye – Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Cale Fleury, Ben Meyers
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Meyers, a center, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Catton was placed on injured reserve; he blocked a shot with his right hand during the third period of a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, but remained in the game.
Latest for THW:
- Kraken News & Rumors: Oleksiak, Injury Report & More
- Maple Leafs Should Target Kraken’s Mason Marchment
- 3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 4-1 Loss to the Wild