Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Mammoth – 12/10/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (14-12-2) at MAMMOTH (14-14-3)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Evan Rodrigues — Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist — Jack Studnicka — Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Devine, Luke Kunin

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday, and each is expected to dress the same 18 skaters from its previous game, the Panthers in a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday and the Mammoth in a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka

Daniil But — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino

Nate Schmidt — Sean Durzi

Ian Cole — Maverik Lamoureux

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Status report

Coach Andre Tourigny said Utah will “tweak the lines a little bit.”

