Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Mammoth – 12/10/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (14-12-2) at MAMMOTH (14-14-3)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Evan Rodrigues — Mackie Samoskevich
Jesper Boqvist — Jack Studnicka — Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Devine, Luke Kunin
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday, and each is expected to dress the same 18 skaters from its previous game, the Panthers in a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday and the Mammoth in a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka
Daniil But — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Nate Schmidt — Sean Durzi
Ian Cole — Maverik Lamoureux
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)
Status report
Coach Andre Tourigny said Utah will “tweak the lines a little bit.”
