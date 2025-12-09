NHL Morning Recap – December 9, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.
Today, we will be looking at the scores of the five NHL games that were played on Dec. 8, 2025. Which included the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. As well as the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken battling it out in the late game.
All that and more in the Morning Recap
LIGHTNING 0 at MAPLE LEAFS 2
Hildeby Blanks Lightning, Guides Maple Leafs to 2-0 Win
Maple Leafs Scoring Summary
P1: 19:26 – Morgan Rielly (5) from Easton Cowan (6), John Tavares (17)
P3: 19:59 – Auston Matthews (12), unassisted (Empty Net)
KINGS 4 at MAMMOTH 2
Armia’s 2 Goals Lead Kings to 4-2 Victory Over Mammoth
Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary
P1 7:50 – Adrian Kempe (10) from Kevin Fiala (10)
P1 10:08 – Joel Armia (6) from Fiala (11)
P3 3:27 – Anze Kopitar (6) from Kempe (16), Josh Edmundson (10)
P3 18:22 – Armia (7) unassisted
Utah Mammoth Goal Summary
P2 0:34 – Dylan Guenther (11) from Clayton Keller (18), Mikhail Sergachev (16)
P3 12:15 – Keller (10) from Nick Schmaltz (15), JJ Peterka (11)
SABRES 4 at FLAMES 7
Flames Explode for 7 Goals in Victory Over the Sabres
Buffalo Sabres Goal Summary
P2 4:24 – Tage Thompson (13) from Jason Zucker (8), Josh Norris (4)
P2 13:43 – Owen Power (3) from Peyton Krebs (8), Jacob Bryson (3)
P2 16:32 – Rasmus Dahlin (2) from Josh Doan (12), Norris (5)
P2 17:27 – Yan Kuznetsov (2) from Blake Coleman (5)
P3 17:29 – Alex Tuch (10) from Dahlin (18), Zucker (9)
Calgary Flames Goal Summary
P1 9:54 – Yegor Sharangovich (5) from MacKenzie Weegar (5), Kadri (19)
P1 13:22 – Rasmus Andersson (7) from Matt Coronato (8), Kadri (20)
P2 7:05 – Jonathan Huberdeau (6) from Coronato (9), Morgan Frost (10)
P2 14:14 – Kadri (6) from Joel Farabee (8), Sharangovich (5)
P3 18:12 – Mikael Backlund (5) unassisted
P3 19:53 – Sharangovich (6) from Yan Kuznetsov (3)
RED WINGS 0 at CANUCKS 4
John Gibson’s 39 Saves Lead Red Wings to 4-0 Victory Over Canucks
Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary
P1 14:14 – James van Riemsdyk (7) from J.T. Compher (7), Michael Rasmussen (5)
P2 15:15 – Andrew Copp (3) from Axel Sandin Pellikka (7), DeBrincat (17)
P2 15:52 – Nate Danielson (2) from Sandin Pellikka (8), Marco Kasper (1)
P3 15:29 – Dylan Larkin (16) from Lucas Raymond (22) (Empty Net)
WILD 4 at KRAKEN 1
Wild’s 3-Goal 3rd Period Lead Them to 4-1 Win Over Kraken
Minnesota Wild Goal Summary
P2 1:18 – Joel Eriksson Ek (5) from Matt Boldy (16), Jake Middleton (6)
P3 8:12 – Marcus Johansson (9) from Eriksson Ek (13)
P3 18:45 – Kirill Kaprizov (18) from Nico Sturm (2), Jared Spurgeon (4) (Empty Net)
P3 19:00 – Vladimir Tarasenko (3) from Eriksson Ek (14) (Empty Net)
Seattle Kraken Goal Summary
P2 6:48 – Jordan Eberle (9) from Chandler Stephenson (9), Jared McCann (3)