NHL Morning Recap – December 9, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the five NHL games that were played on Dec. 8, 2025. Which included the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. As well as the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken battling it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap

LIGHTNING 0 at MAPLE LEAFS 2

Hildeby Blanks Lightning, Guides Maple Leafs to 2-0 Win

Maple Leafs Scoring Summary

P1: 19:26 – Morgan Rielly (5) from Easton Cowan (6), John Tavares (17)

P3: 19:59 – Auston Matthews (12), unassisted (Empty Net)

KINGS 4 at MAMMOTH 2

Armia’s 2 Goals Lead Kings to 4-2 Victory Over Mammoth

Los Angeles Kings Goal Summary

P1 7:50 – Adrian Kempe (10) from Kevin Fiala (10)

P1 10:08 – Joel Armia (6) from Fiala (11)

P3 3:27 – Anze Kopitar (6) from Kempe (16), Josh Edmundson (10)

P3 18:22 – Armia (7) unassisted

Utah Mammoth Goal Summary

P2 0:34 – Dylan Guenther (11) from Clayton Keller (18), Mikhail Sergachev (16)

P3 12:15 – Keller (10) from Nick Schmaltz (15), JJ Peterka (11)

SABRES 4 at FLAMES 7

Flames Explode for 7 Goals in Victory Over the Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Goal Summary

P2 4:24 – Tage Thompson (13) from Jason Zucker (8), Josh Norris (4)

P2 13:43 – Owen Power (3) from Peyton Krebs (8), Jacob Bryson (3)

P2 16:32 – Rasmus Dahlin (2) from Josh Doan (12), Norris (5)

P2 17:27 – Yan Kuznetsov (2) from Blake Coleman (5)

P3 17:29 – Alex Tuch (10) from Dahlin (18), Zucker (9)

Calgary Flames left wing Jonathan Huberdeau scores a goal against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Calgary Flames Goal Summary

P1 9:54 – Yegor Sharangovich (5) from MacKenzie Weegar (5), Kadri (19)

P1 13:22 – Rasmus Andersson (7) from Matt Coronato (8), Kadri (20)

P2 7:05 – Jonathan Huberdeau (6) from Coronato (9), Morgan Frost (10)

P2 14:14 – Kadri (6) from Joel Farabee (8), Sharangovich (5)

P3 18:12 – Mikael Backlund (5) unassisted

P3 19:53 – Sharangovich (6) from Yan Kuznetsov (3)

RED WINGS 0 at CANUCKS 4

John Gibson’s 39 Saves Lead Red Wings to 4-0 Victory Over Canucks

Detroit Red Wings Goal Summary

P1 14:14 – James van Riemsdyk (7) from J.T. Compher (7), Michael Rasmussen (5)

P2 15:15 – Andrew Copp (3) from Axel Sandin Pellikka (7), DeBrincat (17)

P2 15:52 – Nate Danielson (2) from Sandin Pellikka (8), Marco Kasper (1)

P3 15:29 – Dylan Larkin (16) from Lucas Raymond (22) (Empty Net)

WILD 4 at KRAKEN 1

Wild’s 3-Goal 3rd Period Lead Them to 4-1 Win Over Kraken

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary

P2 1:18 – Joel Eriksson Ek (5) from Matt Boldy (16), Jake Middleton (6)

P3 8:12 – Marcus Johansson (9) from Eriksson Ek (13)

P3 18:45 – Kirill Kaprizov (18) from Nico Sturm (2), Jared Spurgeon (4) (Empty Net)

P3 19:00 – Vladimir Tarasenko (3) from Eriksson Ek (14) (Empty Net)

Seattle Kraken Goal Summary

P2 6:48 – Jordan Eberle (9) from Chandler Stephenson (9), Jared McCann (3)