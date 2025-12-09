Wild’s 3-Goal 3rd Period Lead Them to 4-1 Win Over Kraken

On Monday, Dec. 8, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Minnesota Wild for the two teams’ first of three meetings this season. Although it was a close game in the first 40 minutes, the Wild came back and scored three unanswered in the third period to win 4-1.

The Wild’s two-game losing streak comes to an end while Seattle’s extends to six straight losses.

Game Recap

The first 20 minutes began with a competitive back-and-forth. The Kraken gave up two penalties, and there was a 4-on-4 chance, but the score remained 0-0. Minnesota outshot Seattle 10-8, recording seven shots before the Kraken got their first.

A minute and change into the second, Matt Boldy skated the puck around the boards and passed it to Joel Eriksson Ek next to the post. His shot went between Philipp Grubauer’s legs for the first goal of the night.

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek skates after the puck against the Seattle Kraken (Kevin Ng-Imagn Images)

6:40 in the second, Matt Boldy took a seat for tripping Brandon Montour. Chandler Stephenson won the initial faceoff and kept the puck in the Kraken’s zone. It found him again at the faceoff dot seven seconds later. He took a shot, and Jordan Eberle tipped it into the net to tie the game.

Eriksson Ek had the puck at the boards eight minutes into the third and took a shot. Marcus Johnasson was right in front of the net and tipped it in to give Minnesota the lead.

The Kraken answered with an equalizer immediately, as Tye Kartye batted the puck into the net. The goal was immediately waved off due to a high stick.

The Kraken pulled Grubauer with two minutes remaining, and Kirill Kaprizov scored an empty-netter 45 seconds later.

Seattle pulled him yet again, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored an empty net goal just 15 seconds after Kaprizov’s to ensure the Wild’s victory.

Next Up

The Kraken will play the last of their three-game homestand on Wednesday, Dec. 10, when they host the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild will head back home and host the Dallas Stars on Thursday, Dec. 11.