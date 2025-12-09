John Gibson’s 39 Saves Lead Red Wings to 4-0 Victory Over Canucks

The Detroit Red Wings got some brilliant goaltending from John Gibson on Monday night as they beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 at Rogers Arena for their second straight win. The Canucks couldn’t get anything by the veteran netminder as he posted his first shutout with his new team after 24 with the Anaheim Ducks. The Red Wings improved to 16-11-3 with the victory, while the Canucks fell to 11-16-3, failing again to string together back-to-back wins.

James van Riemsdyk, Andrew Copp, Nate Danielson, and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings. Gibson made 39 saves for his fourth-career shutout against the Canucks.

Kevin Lankinen made 10 saves on 13 shots before being replaced by Nikita Tolopilo in the third period, who stopped all six shots he faced.

Game Recap

Despite the Canucks controlling most of the first period, the Red Wings opened the scoring with van Riemsdyk’s seventh of the season at 14:14. It was his fourth straight game with a goal, as he picked up a loose puck at the side of the net and tucked it past Lankinen’s left pad after he made the initial save. The Canucks finished the period ahead in shots 11-6, but trailing 1-0.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot and Vancouver Canucks forward Aatu Raty watch as goalie John Gibson makes a save (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

The Canucks again had the measure of scoring chances in the second period, but couldn’t put anything by Gibson, who has owned them in his career. Then, to make matters worse, the Red Wings added two more goals to increase their lead to 3-0. First, it was Copp with his third at 15:15, finishing off a nice three-way passing play with Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Alex DeBrincat, and then 37 seconds later, Danielson tipped in his second off a shot by Sandin-Pellikka.

The Canucks threw another 17 shots at Gibson in the third period, but he turned them all aside. With Tolopilo pulled with a little over five minutes remaining, Larkin iced the game with his 16th of the season, capping the Red Wings’ 4-0 victory.

The Canucks outshot the Red Wings 39-20, and both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.

Up Next

The Canucks will have two days off before welcoming their expansion cousins, the Buffalo Sabres, on Thursday. The Red Wings, meanwhile, head to Calgary to face the Flames on Wednesday.