3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 2-0 Win over the Lightning

The Toronto Maple Leafs were back in action last night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in what could have been the biggest game of the season so far. The Lightning are the Atlantic Division leaders and sat just four points up on the Maple Leafs coming into the game.

However, that lead was cut down to just two points after another stellar performance by Toronto. They put together what is likely their best defensive effort of the season and were able to shut out the Lightning. That not only cut their lead in the standings to just two points, it also gave them points in six of their last seven and wins in four of their last five. They have completely turned around this season since getting both Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies back in their lineup, and it has everyone who doubted them eating their words. As for the Maple Leafs, it was never in doubt, they knew how good they could be, and they look to carry this strong play forward into their next game on Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.

But, before we get into that, let’s take a closer look at a few of the key takeaways from the Maple Leafs’ 2-0 shutout win against the Lightning last night.

Great Team Effort

As mentioned above, the Maple Leafs have been piecing together a lot of great team efforts over the last two weeks. However, none of them were as good as the performance last night. They played well on both sides of the puck, weathered a storm from the Lightning to start the game, and did the little things well. They boxed out, got into shooting lanes, and kept things to the outside when needed late in the game. On the offensive side of the puck, they were strong. They were able to force turnovers in the neutral zone and at their blue line and transition that into scoring chances. They even managed to score their first goal of the game that way.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews celebrates with forward William Nylander and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson after scoring the winning goal against the New York Rangers in overtime (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

It was a complete, full 60-minute performance from the Maple Leafs. It was a game they could have just folded when they came out a bit flat, but they trusted their systems and personnel and were able to bounce back. That bounce back just happened to lead to them scoring very late in the first and carrying that lead until the last second of the game when Matthews extended it.

McMann Gets Match Penalty, Could Face Suspension

The one blemish on the game was Bobby McMann’s match penalty. It happened after Lightning forward Gage Goncalves hit Dakota Mermis with a knee, sending him to the ice. Afterward, a scrum ensued, and McMann and Oliver Bjorkstrand got into a shoving match. McMann took a cross-check up high, which led to him slashing his stick off the side of Bjorkstrand’s helmet. On the play, there was also a fight between Dakota Joshua and Max Crozier, capping off a very crazy sequence.

McMann was assessed a match penalty and had to leave the game. A match penalty is typically the most severe penalty that can be called. After it was called, he went to the room and will now await what happens after the NHL review. If he does have a hearing, it will likely be over the phone, meaning it probably won’t be a huge suspension. But if it is an in-person hearing, the NHL reserves the right to suspend him upwards of 10+ games. At this time, there is no word on whether he will receive a suspension, though it seems fairly likely.

Hildeby Records First Career Shutout

Lastly, and most importantly, Dennis Hildeby, who has been placed into an absolute pressure-cooker situation as the Maple Leafs’ third-string turned starter, can now say that he has a shutout at the NHL level. After his performance last night, it should silence almost all doubters who question whether he’s an NHL-caliber goalie. If anyone still has reservations about his performance, look no further than his game on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Dennis Hildeby makes a glove save against the Tampa Bay Lightning (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

In that game, albeit an overtime loss, he only allowed one goal, stopping 33 of 34 shots for a .971 save percentage (SV%). Last night, he stopped all 29 shots he faced, raising his season SV% to .936 and his career SV% to .913. Now, with back-to-back dominating performances, he has securely claimed his role as the team continues to navigate life without either Joseph Woll or Anthony Stolarz, who are both dealing with unknown injuries. Hildeby has not only shown why he deserves to be there, he has proven he can hold down the crease until both return to full health.