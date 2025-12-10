Maple Leafs Should Target Kraken’s Mason Marchment

After an awful start to the 2025-26 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have since turned it around and because of that, they will likely be looking to add to their roster. Obviously, it will ultimately depend on how things go from now until the calendar flips to 2026 and the NHL Trade Deadline nears.

There are a few names that have been circulating that could be of interest to them. One of them, I wrote about last week, was Michael Bunting of the Nashville Predators. This next one is also a former Maple Leafs forward, Mason Marchment of the Seattle Kraken.

Maple Leafs Should Target Marchment

The Maple Leafs are going to be one of the teams in the NHL looking to add a top-six forward. It is clear that the loss of Mitch Marner this offseason has hurt them and it has been hard to fill the void. Because of that, they will be looking to add, and if Marchment’s name does hit the market, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Maple Leafs inquire about the asking price. It was also reported this past offseason that Toronto had interest in acquiring him from the Dallas Stars before the Kraken traded for him.

Mason Marchment, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Marchment’s style of play would fit well on the top line alongside Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews. He could take some of the pressure off Knies to go into the corners and to the front of the net. Instead, Marchment could take some of that responsibility, which would allow the other two to lean on their skill to help the team.

Both Knies and Matthews have top tier skill, that much is clear. It is also clear that Knies takes on the role of the power forward because of his size and how he plays the game, but also because of the role that was lacking when he, Matthews and Marner formed the team’s top line. If they were to add Marchment, it could allow him to play more of that role, allowing Knies and Matthews to focus more on scoring.

Marchment’s style of play would also be useful in the playoffs. He is a big body forward at 6-foot-5, 212 pounds, who can hit, fight and fulfill the power forward role. This season, he has scored two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 25 games with the Kraken. He has hit 47 points twice in a season and his career high of 53 once.

As mentioned before, Marchment was a member of the Maple Leafs’ organization and went on to play four games for the club. Unfortunately, former general manager Kyle Dubas decided that trading him for Denis Malgin from the Florida Panthers was a good idea. And it has come back to haunt the Maple Leafs, especially when Malgin was playing for their AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, and Marchment was in the NHL playing with the Panthers and Stars.