Blues’ Gameday Preview: Heading to the Music City to Battle the Rival Predators

There are exactly two weeks left until Christmas Day. Before long, and maybe even already, many will be loading up their front-wheel drive sleigh and visiting loved ones to celebrate the holidays. For the St. Louis Blues, it is not time to enjoy some eggnog just yet. They still have seven games before the holiday break. Their next game takes them to “Music City,” where they will face their division rivals, the Nashville Predators.

Blues vs. Predators Preview

This is the first meeting of the season for the Central Division rivals. Last season, the Blues swept the season series, winning all four games. The Preds were held to two goals or fewer in three of the four games.

The Blues currently lead the all-time series with a 67-59-4-9 record.

Time: 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time

TV: FanDuel Sports Midwest (Blues), FanDuel Sports South (Predators)

The Blues’ Story

The Blues are 11-13-7 with 29 points. They are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

Recent Game

The Blues lost their last game on Tuesday, 5-2, to the Boston Bruins. The same problems plagued the Blues again, notably a poor second period in which they were outshot 13-3. Despite the bad middle period, they tied the game early in the third period, but the Bruins bounced back with three unanswered goals. Fraser Minten and Mark Kastelic each scored two goals for Boston.

Projected Lineup (Subject to Change)

The lineup for an already-injured team will have a question mark surrounding forward Nick Bjugstad, who was injured in the second period of Thursday’s game and did not return. If he does not play on Thursday, Hugh McGing is likely to be inserted into the lineup.

Jake Neighbours – Robert Thomas – Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway – Braydenn Schenn – Mathieu Joseph

Pius Suter – Dalibor Dvorsky – Nick Bjugsatd/Hugh McGing

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki – Oskar Sundqvist – Matt Luff



Philip Broberg – Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker – Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler – Logan Mailloux



Joel Hofer/Jordan Binnington

Team Leaders

Following a two-goal game against the Bruins, Thomas increases his lead in points, now up to 20. There is a three-way tie for the lead in goals, with Holloway, the injured Jordan Kyrou, and Neighbours all having scored eight goals. Thomas leads in assists with 14. Tucker leads in penalty minutes with 34. Lastly, amongst skaters, Joseph leads in plus/minus with a plus-1.

What has two thumbs and two goals in this game?



In goal, Binnington leads the team with seven wins. However, Hofer leads in goal-against average (GAA) with 3.18 and save percentage (SV%) with .891.

The Predators’ Story

The Predators are 11-14-4 on the season with 26 points. They are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

Recent Game

The Predators last played on Tuesday, defeating the Colorado Avalanche in a shootout, 4-3. Former Blue Ryan O’Reilly scored the shootout-winning goal, and Juuse Saros stopped 39 Avalanche shots.

Projected Lineup (Subject to Change)

The Predators played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen on Tuesday night. At the time of writing, it is projected that the Preds will use a similar format on Thursday, but this is subject to change.

Steven Stamkos – Ryan O’Reilly – Luke Evgangelista

Filip Forsberg – Erik Haula – Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting – Fedor Svechkov – Matthew Wood

Reid Schaeffer – Michael McCarron



Nicolas Hague – Roman Josi

Brady Skjei – Adam Wilsby

Spencer Stastney – Nick Blankenburg

Nick Perbix



Juuse Saros/Justus Annunen

Team Leaders

O’Reilly leads the team in points with 22. To no one’s surprise, Forsberg is the leader in goals with 10. Evangelista leads in assists with 16. Ozzy Wiesblatt leads in penalty minutes with 30. Evangelista appears among the leaders again with a plus-5 rating to lead the team.

In goal, Saros leads in all major categories, with 10 wins, 3.03 GAA, and a .896 SV%.

Blues’ Storyline to Watch

The injury bug has certainly been visiting the Blues lately. Multiple players are out due to injuries, requiring Kaskimaki and Loof to step in. They have been looking to add more depth, signing Robby Fabbri and Dillon Dube to contracts on Wednesday.

It is hard to win when a team is as injured as the Blues are. However, they will need to find a way to gut out a win. They were able to do so on Sunday and had an opportunity on Tuesday. With the heavy amount of youth in the lineup, mistakes are going to be made. However, there is enough talent for the Blues to overcome it and earn two points.

Predators’ Storyline to Watch

O’Reilly has been the best player on the team this season. His name has been surfacing in trade rumors as the Predators continue to fail to compete despite a talented roster. With only one season left on his current contract, O’Reilly’s name may be someone the Preds move at the trade deadline. If he continues to produce, the higher the return will be for the organization.

The 34-year-old returns to St. Louis on Thursday, the city where he won a Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe, and Selke Trophy. Blues’ fans will get to see a fan favorite former Blue once again, while the rest of the league may also be watching with trade aspirations.