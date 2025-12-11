Maple Leafs Game Day Preview: Reaves’ Return to Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action tonight against the San Jose Sharks. They come into this game having won four of their last five and earned points in five of their last six. They are hoping to keep things rolling and continue their climb to the top of the Atlantic Division. Toronto is currently in fifth place, just five points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the top spot. This is a far cry from being 27th in the entire NHL back in the middle of November.

Related: NHL Analyst Provides Surprising Update on Maple Leafs’ Chris Tanev

They are also coming off a shutout by Dennis Hildeby. That was his first NHL shutout, capping off a great stretch of play for him since he re-joined the Maple Leafs. As he looks to extend the shutout streak, he will have to do it against the high-paced Sharks, who are one of the youngest teams in the league. They also have Macklin Celebrini, who has been on an absolute tear this season. The good thing is, if Toronto can contain him, they have a very high chance of winning this game.

Maple Leafs News:

The Maple Leafs are without Bobby McMann tonight as he serves his one-game suspension for high-sticking Oliver Bjorkstrand on Tuesday night against the Lightning. He was given a match penalty on the play and later received a one-game ban for his actions. It also looks like William Nylander has been demoted to the third line alongside Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua. This comes after he went pointless in his last four games. Nicholas Robertson is expected back in the lineup on the second line.

Anthony Stolarz, Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander (The Hockey Writers)

In other news, the Maple Leafs made a roster move yesterday. Dakota Mermis was placed on the IR, and Henry Thurn was called up. Mermis was injured in the game against the Lightning when he took a knee-on-knee hit and needed to be helped off the ice. That play actually led to McMann high-sticking Bjorkstrand in the helmet. Lastly, Joseph Woll was back on the ice yesterday, though he left before practice started. Nevertheless, it’s a good sign for the Maple Leafs, as he appears close to returning and hopefully won’t have to shake off too much rust when he rejoins the lineup

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Season Record: 13-11-4 ( 32 pts)

Top Scorers:

William Nylander – 11 G, 21 A, 32 P John Tavares – 13 G, 17 A, 30 P Matthew Knies – 7 G, 21 A, 28 P Morgan Rielly – 5 G, 17 A, 22 P Oliver Ekman-Larsson – 4 G, 16 A, 20 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz – 6-5-1, 3.51 GAA, .884 SV% Joseph Woll – 4-3-1, 2.44 GAA, .928 SV% Dennis Hildeby – 2-2-2, 1 SO, 2.15 GAA, .936 SV%

San Jose Sharks

Season Record: 14-14-23 (31 pts)

Top Scorers:

Macklin Celebrini – 15 G, 28 A, 43 P Will Smith – 12 G, 17 A, 29 P William Eklund – 7 G, 11 A, 18 P Tyler Toffoli – 7 G, 11 A, 18 P Dmitry Orlov – 0 G, 16 A, 16 P

Goalie Stats:

Yaroslav Askarov – 10-8-1, 3.14 GAA, .903 SV% Alex Nedeljkovic – 4-6-2, 3.02 GAA, .899 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSCA

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Easton Cowan — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — William Nylander

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit — Henry Thrun

Dennis Hildeby

Artur Akhtyamov

Scratched: Matias Maccelli, Philippe Myers

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Joseph Woll (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Suspended: Bobby McMann

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Philipp Kurashev

Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson — John Klingberg

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body)