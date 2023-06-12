Hurricanes Should Re-Sign Pacioretty to Team-Friendly Deal

The Carolina Hurricanes experienced a crushing blow in mid-January when they lost veteran forward Max Pacioretty for the remainder of the season after he suffered his second Achilles tear in less than a year. The 34-year-old had only played five games before he went down, and many immediately argued that it was a bad decision to sign him last summer. However, if you look at the small sample size of his play in a Hurricanes’ uniform, it’s clear that not only did Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell make the right decision, but he also could have been the key piece to get the team over their postseason hump.

Related: Hurricanes: 3 Forwards to Target in a Trade This Offseason

While there’s no question that it would be a risk to re-sign Pacioretty, if management can sign him to a one-year deal in the $1.5 million range, it should be a no-brainer to bring him back. He’s coming off a four-year deal with an average annual value of $7 million, but given his recent injury history, I doubt any team will be willing to offer him a multi-year contract or one worth over $2 million a year. That means the Hurricanes should be able to bring back a key veteran presence in the locker room with six seasons of 30-plus goals on his resume on a team-friendly deal if the two sides can reach an agreement.

One possible roadblock is whether or not Pacioretty is contemplating retirement at this point. It would be understandable, given the mental and physical toll of overcoming and rehabbing two Achilles tears in less than a year. While I think he will pursue a comeback to prove what he has left in the tank, it’s important to remember that retirement is a real possibility.

The key to re-signing him for at or less than $1.5 million is that it would leave plenty of room for Waddell and company to bring in another elite finisher this offseason in a blockbuster deal to avoid putting themselves in a position where they need to rely on him to produce 30 goals next season.

Pacioretty’s Second Chance in Raleigh

Pacioretty has a few good years left in him, and what better place to prove that than with the team that traded for him? The Hurricanes saw more value in him at this point of his career than the majority of the NHL, and that could play a part in contract negotiations.

Max Pacioretty, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Both parties would probably love to see Pacioretty in Carolina next season, and in a perfect world, possibly earn one last multi-year deal to close out his impressive NHL career. After the trade last summer, he spoke of his excitement to play for head coach Rod Brind’Amour.

“As soon as the dust settled and we focused on the hockey aspect of it, I really got excited about what’s in front of me, this opportunity. I’m getting myself into a hardworking team that wants to win hockey games. Everyone talks about the coach (Brind’Amour) being one of the best in the League, if not the best.” Max Pacioretty after being traded to the Hurricanes.

Great Value For Carolina

If, and I know it’s a big if, Pacioretty and the Hurricanes are able to ink a one-year deal, and he can stay healthy and produce near the level he showed in the five-game stretch last season, this deal could be of incredible value for the team and Brind’Amour.

Latest News & Highlights

While this is a great deal in the short term, it’s important for Waddell to prioritize making a blockbuster move this offseason to bring an immediate scoring threat and elite finisher to Raleigh to pair with Sebastian Aho on the first line or grab hold of the second-line center position. If Waddell can get that deal done and re-sign other key players, including Pacioretty on a one-year deal, it would be a very successful offseason for the Hurricanes.