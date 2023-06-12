NHL Rumors: Kings, Capitals, Flames, Canadiens, Blues

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings are reportedly looking at making a trade splash this offseason. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames appear to have found their new head coach, but in the process, could they lose a potential assistant? There is apparently no truth to any rumors that the Montreal Canadiens might be interested in goaltender Carter Hart and the St. Louis Blues will be looking to move one of their big-ticket defensemen. Will anyone bite?

Kings Looking to Add a Big Name

As per Sirius XM’s John Hoven and The Fourth Period’s Dennis Bernstein — as reported on “Kings Of The Podcast” — a reliable source revealed that Los Angeles are “kicking the tires” on forward Tom Wilson. Wilson has one more season on his contract before becoming a pending UFA and it seems like a stretch the Capitals would want to move on from him. Wilson also isn’t looking to leave. He said publicly that he won’t “play hardball” when it comes to contract extension negotiations and added, “Everyone knows I love it here, and I want to be here… I just can’t imagine ever playing for another team. I don’t want that to happen.”

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There is also reported interest by the Kings in Pierre-Luc Dubois, per Sportsnet’s Elliott Friedman. Chatter that other teams are looking at Dubois is intriguing considering the consensus opinion that he’s only got eyes for the Montreal Canadiens. One would have to imagine the Kings would only make this move if they got a good price on a player they anticipate will leave after a season.

Flames Coaching Chatter

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reports, “With the Calgary Flames expected to name Ryan Huska the next head coach, what happens with two-time AHL coach of the year Mitch Love is unclear. Love still has term on his contract with the Calgary organization, but plans to consider all of his options moving forward.”

Related: Matthews Blasted Over Perceived Lack of Loyalty and Salary Ask

Latest News & Highlights

There is a chance Love will be introduced as an assistant coach but there was also a lot of talk he was in consideration for other NHL coaching jobs.

Canadiens Not Interested in Adding Carter Hart

According to Arpon Basu and Marc-Antoine Godin of The Athletic, the Montreal Canadiens are not looking at Carter Hart as an option in goal. They write that while the Flyers are open for business and willing to listen to offers on almost anyone, Hart isn’t on Montreal’s radar.

The scribes write:

But even if his age and the Canadiens’ desire to strengthen the organization at the goaltending position could make Hart an interesting target, we’re told the Canadiens will not be exploring this avenue. The exact reason is not entirely clear, but we were told it was a “non-starter.” source – ‘What we’re hearing on the Canadiens, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Carter Hart’ – Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin – The Athletic – 06/08/2023

Instead, it sounds like GM Kent Hughes is open to the idea of exploring an extension for netminder Sam Montembeault, who could become a UFA next summer and would be eligible to sign an extension as of July 1.

Blues Looking to Move a High-Priced Defenseman

As per Frank Seravalli’s trade bait board, “Pick one, anyone, but GM Doug Armstrong is looking to create flexibility on his salary cap by moving one of his higher-priced defensemen.” Seravalli breaks down who the Blues might consider trading and he starts by saying Torey Krug isn’t going anywhere. From there, it could be anyone.

Seravalli notes: