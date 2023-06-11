Matthews Blasted Over Perceived Lack of Loyalty and Salary Ask

A couple of days ago, I wrote a post talking about a potential short-term deal being Auston Matthews‘ rumored sole focus during his next contract extension negotiations with the Toronto Maple Leafs. That speculation sparked a somewhat-heated debate between Bryan Hayes and Mike Johson on TSN OverDrive and Hayes was miffed that it seems to be only Matthews that is sticking to his right to negotiate a better position with the Leafs. Meanwhile, Johnson argued it was well within Matthews’ prerogative to do so.

Since that debate, more and more Leafs analysts have jumped on board the conversation, including Steve Dangle and Adam Wylde, and Jesse Blake of the SDPN Podcast. Wylde argued he’d be alright with Matthews signing a two or three-year deal, while Dangle and Blake nearly blew a gasket over the idea that the Leafs would even consider letting him do so.

What I found quite interesting about this debate is just how many fans are starting to grow hostile toward the player and are leaning toward the idea of trading Matthews. In fact, the comments section of that article I wrote was flooded with takes that it’s time the Maple Leafs move on.

Fans are Turning on Auston Matthews

If what is out there is accurate — and we don’t know that to be the case — should Matthews not be willing to work out the terms of a deal before July 1, that he’s only willing to sign a short-term extension, and that he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NHL — it’s no wonder fans are turning on him. Holding out for a short-term deal and then a new negotiation when the salary cap jumps puts the Maple Leafs in an awkward and uncomfortable position.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As of this writing, there are over 340 comments on the article, “Tension Mounts as Matthews Rumored Deal Jams Up Maple Leafs”, many of which are calling for the Leafs to trade Matthews. In fact, many of the readers who took the time to react to the post are of the same opinion as Hayes, Dangle, and Blake: that the organization shouldn’t tolerate being leveraged and that a short-term deal is out of the question. Blake made the hyperbolic statement, “If Matthews signs a two-year deal, you sell the franchise.” Dangle responded, “Just give every player whatever they want, that’s how you run a successful business.” He added, “How do I even have to justify this f—ing stance?!”

Some of the Comments Show Fans are Concerned

While many acknowledge there is a lot to like about Matthews, it’s clear some fans are starting to grow concerned. Ron wrote, “Matthews has been treated well in Toronto financially and play-wise; what did he achieve and give back, one NHL first-round series win? My view would be to trade Matthews before July 1, 2023, when he and his agent will hold 100% of the leverage and the future of the Leafs’ franchise is potentially compromised.” Still focused on the idea that Toronto needs to get the ball in their court, Bighammer27 wrote, “Absolutely agree with Hayes, and I know we’ll be a better team in the playoffs without him and spend the money on good players with size and grit and a stud d-man. Sometimes you have to be bold, now is the time for the Leafs. OR ELSE MORE OF THE SAME.”

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews celebrates with teammate John Tavares (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Longtimeleaffan writes:

“I would trade Matthews now! Whenever he is out of the lineup the Leafs continued to win their fair share of games. The Leafs could pick up three decent playoff performer players and still have cap room left to do something else. A team is made up of 23 players. He couldn’t get us over the second round with a good supporting cast. So… trade him now!”

Another reader who logged in as only Guest wrote:

Matthews. A player as soft as butter in the noon-day sun. But tough as nails at the negotiating table. If he was as concerned about the Leafs success as he is about his bloated bank account, the team might have already won a Cup by now. Trade him. Fast. Because, come July 1st, Leafs will have absolutely no leverage, and could risk losing whatever they could have gotten in a trade for the guy.

Some Fans Are Growing Hostile Towards Matthews

If those previous comments weren’t enough to show that fans were getting anxious, there were plenty more. And, when it came to the topic of Matthews becoming the highest-paid player in the NHL, fans weren’t having it. Sure, the reality is that Matthews being the top-paid NHLer will only last so long, but it sounds like many fans in Toronto feel like it would be crazy for the Leafs to go there.

Bob wrote, “If Matthews is worth that then [Connor] McDavid is worth triple that Matthews needs a wake-up call spoiled overrated player that’s my opinion.” Dogheels wrote, “What do you think Matthews’ numbers will look like? Will they be worth $14mil+ a year? Let’s face it. He’s no Connor. Somehow. I just don’t have confidence that this guy is truly committed to the Leafs. I guess time will tell.”

Suggesting it’s not just Matthews that the Leafs might have to worry about, and that perhaps this selfish mentality is a consensus feeling about the top stars, Canucklehead added, “This is why I have such a hard time cheering for Matthews and [Mitch] Marner, it seems like money is the most important thing. And is there really that much of a difference between making 180 million and 200 million (for the sake of argument)? That money can be used to make the team better.”

Starboy argued, “…Freeze his salary now or let him go. He’s a goal scorer not necessarily a winner. The media has to stop making him out to be the greatest!”

At What Point Does Reputation Matter?

In fairness, there were some comments that supported Matthews and his right to play the hand he’s been dealt with in his previous contract. So too, there is no denying Matthews’ talent; he’s a great player who should be paid like a great player. But, the longer this drags out and the more fans and analysts start to add to the narrative, at what point does this situation get out of hand? It feels like there’s a line here and that Matthews is dangerously close to crossing it.

Whether accurate or not, even if he signs a long-term deal, there may come a point where fans will have decided Matthews is a certain type of player, one that is all about himself. That’s a lot to live up to when you make the kind of money Matthews is inevitably about to make and the team still hasn’t won.