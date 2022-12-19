Top 20 Free Agents for 2023

Is it too early to start thinking about free agency? Honestly, yes. It’s Dec. 19, and the chances of Santa gift-wrapping a pending UFA via trade ahead of Christmas are next to zero, with the roster freeze kicking in tonight. With that said, it doesn’t hurt to get an idea of what the UFA class looks like for this coming summer and what it may entail for the trade deadline. Because once the holidays pass, trade activity and rumors will pick up.

As of this writing, the coming UFA class is shaping up to be one of the strongest in years. Top-end scorers such as David Pastrnak, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Patrick Kane headline the crop. Pastrnak plays for a Stanley Cup contender in the Boston Bruins and will get a payday, whether it’s with the Bruins or another organization.

Tarasenko and Kane could see pricey contracts coming their way too. But given the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks’ seasons, it could occur elsewhere, perhaps with teams that acquire them at the trade deadline. The free agent class doesn’t end with these three players, either, far from it.

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak (Photo by Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci will be UFAs, though it’s probably safe to assume both forwards will likely continue playing for the Bruins if they don’t decide to hang up the skates. Still, there are plenty of other potential UFAs that will end up being attractive to teams looking to bolster their rosters in July if they don’t acquire one of them beforehand at the trade deadline.

If the Red Wings don’t extend Dylan Larkin, where will he end up as a UFA? Can Max Pacioretty boost his value once he returns from a torn Achilles he suffered while training this offseason? How much money will Bo Horvat receive if he keeps up his torrid scoring pace and puts up career-high point totals?

Related: NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Panthers

Latest News & Highlights

Even after the first tier of free agents, the second tier should provide teams with valuable scoring depth while not costing back-breaking amounts of money on lengthy contracts. Jason Zucker is having a rebound season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Max Domi has played well for a struggling Blackhawks squad. Even in net, there are some intriguing options in Tristan Jarry and Semyon Varlamov, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Because it’s only the middle of December, this list will start as a top 20. But as time goes on, the plan is to expand it to at least 30 players. It will receive continuous updates as players re-sign with their current teams, such as Trevor Moore did with the Los Angeles Kings last week, or with any organization that acquires a UFA at the trade deadline. Without further ado, here’s a very preliminary top 20 UFA list ahead of the Christmas break.

Top 20 UFAs

David Pastrnak (RW), age: 27, current cap hit: $6,666,667 Patrice Bergeron (C), age: 37, current cap hit: $2.5 million Patrick Kane (RW), age: 34, current cap hit: $10.5 million Vladimir Tarasenko (RW), age: 31, current cap hit: $7.5 million Dylan Larkin (C), age: 26, current cap hit: $6.1 million Joe Pavelski (C/RW), age: 38, current cap hit: $5.5 million Bo Horvat (C), age: 27, current cap hit: $5.5 million David Krejci (C), age: 37, current cap hit: $1 million Tristan Jarry (G), age: 27, current cap hit: $3.5 million Max Pacioretty (LW), age: 34, current cap hit: $6 million Alex Killorn (LW/RW), age: 33, current cap hit: $4.45 million Andrei Kuzmenko (LW), age: 27, current cap hit: $950,000 Jason Zucker (LW), age: 31, current cap hit: $5.1 million Tyler Bertuzzi (LW/RW), age: 28, current cap hit: $4.75 million Michael Bunting (LW), age: 27, current cap hit: $950,000 Max Domi (C/LW), age: 27, current cap hit: $3 million Semyon Varlamov (G), age: 34, current cap hit: $5 million Jonathan Toews (C), age: 34, current cap hit: $10.5 million Ryan O’Reilly (C), age: 32, current cap hit: $7.5 million Shayne Gostisbehere (D), age: 30, current cap hit: $4.5 million