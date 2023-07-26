Hurricanes Sign Sebastian Aho to 8-Year Contract Extension

Sebastian Aho will be staying with the Carolina Hurricanes for a long time, as he has signed an eight-year, $78 million contract extension with the club. It will begin during the 2024-25 season. It also includes a full no-movement clause (NMC) and full no-trade clause (NTC) for the first seven years of the deal. The final year of his deal will include a 15-team no-trade clause.

With this move, the Hurricanes have locked up the face of the franchise until the completion of the 2031-32 season at a bargain of a cap hit ($9.75 million). This is simply a great move for the Hurricanes.

Aho’s Strong 2022-23 Season

Aho was once again one of the Hurricanes’ top offensive contributors during the 2022-23 season. In 75 games, he led the club in goals (36) and was second on the team in points (67) behind Martin Necas. He also carried over that kind of offense to the postseason, posting five goals and 12 points in 16 games.

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Although Aho’s pace of production was a bit lower in 2022-23 compared to the season prior (81 points in 79 games), he still had an excellent season and was a major reason for the Hurricanes’ success. As a result, it is not surprising at all that they have given him this mega extension.

Aho’s Long-Term Fit With the Hurricanes is Clear

When looking at the Hurricanes’ current group, it is quite easy to see what Aho’s long-term fit with the club is going to be. He is and will continue to be their first-line center for many years to come. His excellent scoring touch, strong two-way play, and effective passing ability have allowed him to become one of the league’s top players, and this should remain the case throughout the duration of this extension.

Aho will also continue to be one of the Hurricanes’ most important power-play specialists. Yet, besides his well-known excellent offensive ability, he has become a solid penalty-killer for the Hurricanes over the years. Thus, he will also be a long-term and major part of their special team units.

Aho’s New Extension is a Win for Both Player & Hurricanes

At the end of the day, this extension looks like a real win for both Aho and the Hurricanes. The 2015 second-round pick has landed himself long-term security and will be getting a nice raise from his current $8,560,2450 cap hit. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes have locked up their most important player for until 2023 at a cap hit less than $10 million. That alone looks like a steal on paper, as first-line centers on legitimate contenders often get much more, especially when they are inching closer to unrestricted free agent (UFA) eligibility.

Overall, the Hurricanes needed to get Aho locked up, and now they have done just that. It is going to be interesting to see how well he performs for the club during the duration of this extension, but when noting that he is still only 26 years old, it has the potential to age quite beautifully.