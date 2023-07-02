Islanders Re-Sign Semyon Varlamov to 4-Year Deal

The New York Islanders have re-signed Semyon Varlamov to a four-year deal with a $2.75 million average annual value (AAV). He is a 15-year NHL veteran with a 272-220-64 record through 556 starts. The Russian has spent the last four seasons with the Islanders and expressed a strong desire to remain with the club. Although he has now grown into a backup role, Varlamov remains a vital part of the team as he serves as a huge role model for Islanders starting goaltender Ilya Sorokin. Through 135 games played with the club, he has posted a 59-51-14 record along with a 2.54 goals-against average (GAA) and a .917 save percentage (SV%).

#Isles Transaction: The New York Islanders have signed goaltender Semyon Varlamov to a four-year contract. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 1, 2023

Varlamov was selected in the first round, 23rd overall, by the Washington Capitals in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. He spent three seasons with the Capitals, appearing in 59 games with a 30-13-12 record. When his entry-level contract expired following the 2010-11 season, he cashed in as a free agent, signing a three-year, $8.5 million contract after being acquired by the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche sent a first-round pick in the 2012 Entry Draft, along with a second-round selection, to the Capitals in exchange for Varlamov.

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

After the three-year deal expired, the Avalanche re-signed Varlamov to a five-year extension with a $5.9 million AAV. Through eight seasons in Colorado, he posted a 183-156-38 record in 389 appearances. He also put together the best season of his career while playing with the Avalanche in the 2013-14 season. Through 63 games played during the campaign, he had a 41-14-6 record with a 2.41 GAA and .927 SV%. He finished the season as a Vezina Trophy finalist and also finished fourth in Hart Memorial Trophy voting.

Varlamov’s Role with the Islanders

Varlamov signed a four-year, $20 million contract carrying a $5 million AAV with the Islanders. His addition has given the club one of the best goaltending tandems in the NHL. In his first season, while splitting duties with Thomas Greiss, he appeared in 45 games posting a 19-14-6 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Related: 2023 NHL Free Agent Tracker

Latest News & Highlights

The following season, Greiss left the team, and fellow Russian Sorokin joined the Islanders. Varlamov has been instrumental in Sorokin’s development and has served as a mentor for the young netminder. The two remain extremely close, and re-signing Varlamov may help persuade Sorokin to sign a lengthy extension with the Islanders.

Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Although Varlamov is coming off a season where he had only 23 appearances, his fewest since his rookie season with the Capitals, he remains a large part of the Islanders’ goaltending picture. While Sorokin has made strides forward and has become the bonafide number-one goaltender on Long Island, his elder veteran is highly capable of providing strong performances whenever called upon.

How Varlamov’s Contract Affects the Islanders

With the Islanders recently shedding Josh Bailey’s contract off the books, Varlamov’s return will continue to provide mentorship to Vezina Trophy runner-up Sorokin. Aside from being a role model and mentor for Sorokin, Varlamov also provides the Islanders with a solid goaltending tandem going forward. The club can count on getting strong goaltending any given night, regardless of who is between the pipes. The signing also provides the Islanders with some time to find or develop their next backup goaltender, provided they are able to sign Sorokin to an extension this season.

Click to read all of The Hockey Writers’ 2023 NHL Free Agency coverage

Recently shedding Bailey’s contract off the books and locking up Varlamov with a team-friendly salary of $2.75 million AAV also allowed the Islanders to focus on re-signing some of their other pending free agents, such as Pierre Engvall, Scott Mayfield, Oliver Walhstrom, and Zach Parise.