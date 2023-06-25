Hurricanes Re-Sign Jordan Staal to 4-Year Deal

The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed centre Jordan Staal to a four-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.9 million, according to multiple reports.

A 16-year NHL veteran who was picked second overall at the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Staal has been with the Hurricanes since 2012 and has served as the team’s captain since 2019, having also held the title during the 2017-18 season. The new contract will keep him in Carolina through the 2026-27 campaign.

Last season, Staal played in 81 regular-season games, registering 17 goals and 34 points to help the Hurricanes win the Metropolitan Division. He also tallied eight points in 15 playoff games as Carolina reached the Eastern Conference Final.

Staal’s Return Keeps Familiar Face in Carolina

Staal is the longest-tenured member of the Hurricanes, and he has formed a mutually beneficial relationship with the team. He is not only a fan favorite but a highly respected and trusted player within the organization. He has strong relationships with the coaching staff and his teammates, as evidenced by his possession of the captaincy. Shortly after Carolina’s season ended, he spoke openly about his desire to remain with the franchise and stated that he hoped to retire as a Hurricane. His new contract, which will expire when he is 38 years old, greatly increases the likelihood of this option while also maintaining team chemistry.

Given how long he has been with the team, the Hurricanes understand what they are getting with four more years of Staal. Even at the age of 34, he remains an elite defensive forward and arguably the team’s best penalty killer. In addition to his defense, he provides a high hockey IQ and is generally a strong decision-maker. His offensive numbers are less remarkable, as he has never posted more than 50 points in a season, but he is the perfect third-line centre for a team that has earned five straight playoff berths and appears to be in a position to continue that streak.

Hurricanes Lock Down a Playoff-Savvy Veteran

Carolina’s recent run of success has largely been predicated on a blend of dynamic young players and steady veterans, and Staal is the perfect example of the latter. He has played in 136 playoff games in his career and won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, appearing in all 24 playoff games and contributing nine points during the championship run. With the Hurricanes, he has appeared in all 63 playoff games the team has played with him on the roster, picking up 32 points in those contests while also contributing the defense expected of him.

The Hurricanes count on Staal not only for what he does on the ice, but his impact on the franchise’s culture as well. His leadership and presence in the locker room have been crucial to the last few seasons of Carolina hockey, and a huge part of this role is his ability to simply show up ready to play for the biggest games. For the Hurricanes to lock him down for several more seasons, particularly amid reports of uncertainty in negotiations, gets their offseason off to a good start.