Buffalo Sabres Sign Connor Clifton to 3-Year Contract

It was a career year in 2022-23 for Connor Clifton and now the 28-year-old defenseman is being rewarded. Clifton hit free agency and it took very little time for the Buffalo Sabres to get him.

Clifton and the Sabres agreed to a three-year, $10 million contract that carries an average annual value (AAV) of $3.33 million, which is a big pay raise for the right-shot defenseman.

Clifton’s Strong 2022-23 Paved Way for New Deal

There were plenty of storylines for the Bruins last season with a number of players having career years and Clifton’s was right up there. In 78 games, he thrived in first-year coach Jim Montgomery’s system and had five goals and 18 assists and took advantage of the offensive freedom the blueliners had with 93 shots on the net and a plus/minus of plus-20.

Connor Clifton with the Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Playing mainly on the third pairing with Derek Forbort, Clifton became a second-unit penalty killer on the league’s top-ranked unit and blocked 120 shots, and dished out 208 hits while averaging 17:51 a night in time-on-ice. His physical style made him a valuable piece of the Boston defense and the 133rd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2013 Entry Draft by the Phoenix Coyotes has 602 career hits. If there was one drawback to Clinfton’s season, it was in the first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers. All of the blueliners for Boston struggled against the upstart Panthers, but Clifton’s worst game was Game 6 when multiple giveaways led to two goals, including the game-winner of a 7-5 loss late in the third period.

The Bruins would have loved to have retained him, however, with them being a tight cap team, and they could not meet the upgrade contract he got from the three-year, $3 million deal that carried a $1 million AAV. In 232 career games over five seasons, he has 10 goals, and 33 assists averaging just under 17 minutes per night.

Clifton’s Fit With the Sabres

In a pinch, Clifton can slide up to a second pairing, but his best spot is on the third pair and should fit right in with Buffalo. The former Quinnipiac University defenseman is not afraid to use his body, block shots or step up for a teammate during any shift.

Related: 2023 NHL Free Agency Tracker

Latest News & Highlight

Clifton will be a good bottom-four option for Buffalo and he will bring a veteran presence to a locker room that is still young and looking to make some noise. They will need him on the backend as the Sabres look to take the next step in what is turning into a loaded not only Atlantic Division but also a loaded Eastern Conference. Buffalo is making moves to inch closer to a postseason berth and they will still be one of the more exciting young teams again this upcoming season.