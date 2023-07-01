Anaheim Ducks Sign Radko Gudas to 3-Year Deal

The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Radko Gudas to a three-year contract worth $4 million a season. At 6-foot, 207 pounds, Gudas is one of the heaviest hitters the NHL has seen in recent years. His physical play has stood out throughout his entire career and he has gained a reputation as one of the league’s most feared opponents.

Gudas is 3x$4M with Ducks — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023 Gudas is coming off a solid Stanley Cup playoff run with the Florida Panthers where he helped them advance to the Stanley Cup Final where they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights. He is an old-school, physical defensive defenseman that can play some special teams if he is called upon. On a rebuilding team like the Ducks, Gudas will have an increased role in both the leadership side off the ice and ice time on the ice.

At 33 years old, Gudas has played 682 games in the NHL scoring 33 goals and adding 131 assists for 164 points, which comes out to a 0.24 points per game average. He has never been a huge offensive producer, but he is able to get around 20 points a season which is all he’s asked of.

Gudas was drafted 66th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and got his first taste of NHL action during the 2012-13 season. He spent his draft year playing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Everett Silvertips where he scored seven goals and added 30 assists for 37 points through 65 games, and also had 151 penalty minutes.

Radko Gudas with the Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Prior to coming to North America, Gudas played in his home country of Czechia where he immediately began to earn a reputation as a huge hitter. He had the opportunity to represent his country at the World Junior Championship for the Czechia U20 team in the 2008-09 season where he had two goals and an assist for three points through six games and eight penalty minutes.

Gudas could become a top-pairing defenseman on the struggling Ducks team. He will be leaned on as a veteran that has his style of play followed by a large number of young guns the Ducks have in the pipeline ready to play next season including Mason McTavish, Jamie Drysdale, and Leo Carlsson.

Gudas’ Fit With The Ducks

Gudas has been brought in by the Ducks to be a veteran leader to the young guns they have. The Ducks are in no position to begin contending next season for a Stanley Cup, so their goal is to continue the growth of their rookies and turn them into the best versions of themselves that they can be.

He’ll likely play a top-four role, but he’ll have no issue making an impact wherever they end up putting him. He is a strong defenseman that will provide exactly what the Ducks need going forward, which isn’t a superstar, but a leader to keep the young guys focused during a losing season.

