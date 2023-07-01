Rangers Sign Jonathan Quick to 1-Year Deal

The New York Rangers have signed veteran Jonathan Quick to a one-year deal worth $825,000 annually.

Quick was born on Jan. 21, 1986, in Milford, Connecticut. He played his college hockey at the University of Massachusetts, where he was a standout goaltender for three seasons. In 2005, he was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round (72nd overall) of the NHL Entry Draft. He spent the next couple of years developing in the minor leagues, first with the Reading Royals of the ECHL and then with the Manchester Monarchs of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jonathan Quick with the Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Quick rapidly established himself as a reliable and talented goaltender, making his NHL debut with the Kings in 2007. He started the 2008-09 season with the AHL Monarchs, where he played 14 games before getting called up by the Kings. Quick never looked back as he played the next 15 seasons with the Kings. He displayed exceptional athleticism, lightning-fast reflexes, and a strong competitive spirit. He became known for his aggressive style of play and his ability to make acrobatic saves.

NHL History with the Kings

Beginning with his three-game call-up during the 2007-08 season and ending in the 2022-23 campaign at the trade deadline, Quick played in a total of 16 seasons with the Kings. During this time, he amassed a total of 753 games played and posted career numbers of a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. In 2011-12, he had a breakout year. He led the Kings to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he played a vital role in their championship run. His stellar play earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff most valuable player (MVP), as he posted a remarkable 1.41 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage.

Quick’s success continued in the following seasons. He helped the Kings capture their second Stanley Cup championship in 2014. His outstanding performances earned him recognition as one of the league’s premier goaltenders, and he was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL’s top goaltender) in 2012 and 2014.

NHL History With the Blue Jackets and the Golden Knights

Quick’s 16-year run with the Kings came to an end on March 1, 2023. They sent the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie, a conditional first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and a third-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo. Less than 48 hours later, the Blue Jackets flipped Quick to the Vegas Golden Knights. In return, the Blue Jackets received goalie Michael Hutchinson and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Golden Knights. The biggest surprise for Quick out of all this is he won his third Stanley Cup when the Golden Knights went on to win it all in 2023.

International Play and Individual Awards

Quick represented the USA at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, winning the silver medal. He was also selected as a member of the 2014 Team USA for the Winter Olympic Team held in Sochi. He was an NHL All-Star in 2012, 2016 and 2018, won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2012 and the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2014 and again in 2018.

Three-time Stanley Cup Champion will bring veteran leadership to Broadway after agreeing to his one-year deal. He will be expected to provide Rangers star netminder Igor Shesterkin with some veteran support and mentorship while joining the team he followed as a kid.

Jonathan Quick with the LA Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With the Golden Knights, Quick saw a minor resurgence after struggling, posting a .901 save percentage in 10 regular season games.