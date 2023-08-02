Ducks Sign Troy Terry to 7-Year Deal

The Anaheim Ducks announced they have signed forward Troy Terry to a seven-year deal paying him $7 million per season. The two sides have come together and avoided arbitration by getting the deal done. Terry is an integral part of the Ducks’ forward group, and they clearly prioritized a long-term deal instead of electing for a one or two-year deal in arbitration, paving his path to unrestricted free agency.

Terry had his big breakout season two years ago with the Ducks, posting 37 goals and 67 points in the 2021-22 season. He followed that up with a similar season production-wise as he recorded 61 points in five less games. However, his goal total took a step back as he finished the year with 23. Despite the decline in goal-scoring, there is no doubt that he will be a consistent top-six player for the Ducks, who have been at the bottom of the standings for a few years now.

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Ducks have many high-quality up-and-coming players to complement Terry’s game, including Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish. Having quality options to play alongside will benefit him and the team very well. He played the majority of the season with Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique and would certainly benefit from another high-caliber player on his line.

Leading the team in goals two years in a row is impressive, even on a team that struggles to find offense like the Ducks have. They are a team on the rise, and with a stronger supporting cast, a better power play unit, and an all-around more successful team will boost Terry’s performances. At the price of $7 million per season, Terry could find himself in a position where he is underpaid, especially with the incoming rise of the salary cap. If he can revert to the 37-goal version of himself and add some more assists, it is very valid to expect Terry to be a point-per-game player.

Terry’s Importance in Ducks Taking the Next Step

During the offseason, the Ducks signed forward Alex Killorn, and the expectation will be that he takes Henrique’s spot on the top line. This is a big upgrade for the Ducks, as well as Zegras and Terry. Henrique is a solid player in the NHL still, but isn’t fit for top-line duties at this point in his career. While some may argue Killorn isn’t a top-line asset either, he will complement Terry’s game well. He adds some size to that line and a good scoring touch to help balance out the line. While Zegras remains unsigned as of now, he is expected to be signed ahead of the season.

The Ducks are looking to take a step forward this year, indicated by their signings of Killorn and Radko Gudas. Terry continuing his great production is extremely important to the team’s success. Terry is the highest-paid player on the Ducks for now, and he deserves nothing less. He leads the team in points over the past two seasons, just edging out Zegras, and leads the team in goals by a significant margin.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As mentioned, the possibility of Terry becoming a point-per-game player as the team climbs the standings is likely. While he is already 25, he only has three full seasons under his belt in the NHL, with one being the 56-game-shortened season. He is just getting started, and there is a lot to look forward to in his career. The former fifth-round pick is already getting partial consideration for all-American lineups such as the Olympics, and he is destined to take another step forward and make this contract look like a bargain for the Ducks.