United States’ Projected Roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics

While the NHL “intends to participate” in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, a final decision has yet to be made.

“The NHL and its players’ association have agreed to participate in 2026 after skipping the past two Olympics, if they can reach a deal with the IIHF and International Olympic Committee,” per a report from the Associated Press.

Auston Matthews, Jack Hughes, and Matthew Tkachuk could star for the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics. (The Hockey Writers)

If an agreement is reached, the United States could have one of the strongest rosters in the tournament – one that would surely improve upon the fourth-place finish at the NHL-infused 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Remember way back then – when T.J. Oshie became the undisputed shootout king?

The 2026 roster, though, could be one for the ages. Here’s how the lineup could shape up.

Projected Roster for the United States

As a reminder, the Winter Olympics will not be held until February of 2026. There are still two and a half NHL seasons between now and then. Players will certainly progress and regress during that time. So with that in mind, here’s a glimpse into the future – an outstanding United States hockey team.

LW C RW Matthew Tkachuk Auston Matthews Brady Tkachuk Jason Robertson Jack Hughes Jack Eichel Kyle Connor Dylan Larkin Tage Thompson Johnny Gaudreau Matty Beniers Clayton Keller Matt Boldy Cole Caufield

LD RD G Quinn Hughes Charlie McAvoy Jake Oettinger Zach Werenski Adam Fox Connor Hellebuyck Jaccob Slavin Brett Pesce Spencer Knight Jake Sanderson Brady Skjei

None of these players suited up for the United States during the 2014 Winter Olympics – the last that featured NHL participation. That said, there is some Olympic experience here.

Matty Beniers and Jake Sanderson both earned a spot on the 2022 United States roster as college players. The former registered a goal and an assist in four games, while the latter tallied an assist in his lone contest of the tournament.

Matty Beniers skating with the Seattle Kraken. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

And though they lack Olympic experience, the rest of the roster should not be discounted.

A top line of Auston Matthews and the Tkachuk Brothers would give the United States a well-rounded offensive attack – they could beat just about anyone with finesse, skill, or physicality. The second line could be just as dangerous, with 50-goal scorer Jason Robertson and elite playmaker Jack Hughes together with Jack Eichel.

There’s good depth throughout the forward lines. Tage Thompson will be 27 when the next Olympics roll around and already has a 47-goal campaign under his belt. In addition, it’s entirely possible Cole Caufield is playing higher in the lineup two years from now.

Tage Thompson skating with the Buffalo Sabres. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On defense, the top four might be the best in the world. Charlie McAvoy, Quinn Hughes, Adam Fox, and Zach Werenski provide plenty of offense from the back-end and are stout defensively. Jaccob Slavin and Brett Pesce would be a great shutdown pair for the United States.

Finally, Jake Oettinger should be the best U.S. goalie by February of 2026. Backups Connor Hellebuyck and Spencer Knight could easily push for the starting job by then, too. But Oettinger’s big-game ability and continued development between now and the tournament should allow him to thrive in net for Team USA.

Final Word

If the NHL indeed participates in the 2026 Winter Olympics, the United States should be a favorite to medal, let alone win the tournament. Their offensive firepower, highly mobile defensive core, and solid goaltending match up well against just about every country.

In my opinion, they are the favorites to take home gold. The talent is certainly there.

Missed the cut: J.T. Miller, Alex Tuch, Jake Guentzel, Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Luke Hughes, John Carlson, K’Andre Miller, Noah Hanifin, John Gibson, Jeremy Swayman, Thatcher Demko.