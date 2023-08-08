Sweden’s Projected Roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics

The last time the Winter Olympics took place in Italy, Mats Sundin, Henrik Lundqvist, and a slew of Detroit Red Wings players helped Sweden bring home gold. Can the next generation of Swedish stars do the same?

If all goes well, we could see NHL players competing in the 2026 Winter Games. The NHL “intends to participate”, though a final decision has not been made.

Elias Pettersson, William Nylander, and Rasmus Dahlin figure to be the key players for Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics. (The Hockey Writers)

“The NHL and its players’ association have agreed to participate in 2026 after skipping the past two Olympics, if they can reach a deal with the IIHF and International Olympic Committee,” according to a report from the Associated Press.

That’s a big “if” – but not an unreasonable one.

So if NHL players are allowed to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics, Sweden could have an ultra-talented roster – one that would rival the 2006 squad. Here’s a preview of what that roster could look like.

Other 2026 Olympic Roster Projections:

Projected Roster for Sweden

Before getting to the lineup, I want to point out (again) that the Olympics won’t be held until February of 2026. There’s still two-and-half seasons of NHL hockey to be played between now and then. A lot can happen during that time. So with that being said, here’s an early projection for Sweden’s roster.

LW C RW Gabriel Landeskog Elias Pettersson William Nylander Filip Forsberg Mika Zibanejad Jesper Bratt Leo Carlsson Nicklas Backstrom Lucas Raymond Adrian Kempe Joel Eriksson Ek Elias Lindholm Andre Burakovsky William Karlsson

LD RD G Victor Hedman Rasmus Dahlin Linus Ullmark Hampus Lindholm Rasmus Andersson Jesper Wallstedt Mattias Ekholm Erik Karlsson Filip Gustavsson Simon Edvinsson Gustav Forsling

Compared to the rest of the world, Sweden will have one of the most experienced rosters in terms of Olympic participation. Nicklas Backstrom competed in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Games, while Gabriel Landeskog and Erik Karlsson joined the veteran center at the latter event in Sochi.

In addition, Rasmus Dahlin represented his home country at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. It was quite a draft year for Dahlin – the blueliner recorded an assist in two Olympic contests. Although he ended up as the first-overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Dahlin likely wouldn’t have been named to the team if NHLers were allowed to compete.

Rasmus Dahlin skating with the Buffalo Sabres. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, in 2026, Dahlin could be joined by a talented array of NHL players. Victor Hedman could see his first Olympic action, as could fellow stars Elias Pettersson, William Nylander, and Mika Zibanejad.

In addition to their stars, Sweden has a nice balance of veterans, up-and-comers, and players in their prime. Hampus Lindholm and Mattias Ekholm are stalwart defenders and veteran leaders, with William Karlsson, Elias Lindholm, and Joel Eriksson Ek serving as capable two-way forwards. Then there’s also Jesper Bratt, Lucas Raymond, Leo Carlsson, and Simon Edvinsson, who represent the future of Swedish hockey.

Latest News & Highlight

Sweden should have a potent power play as well, with Pettersson and Zibanehad on the flanks and either Karlsson or Dahlin up top as the quarterback. You have to figure Nylander will be involved in some capacity as well.

Finally, it’s unclear who will start in net for Sweden. Linus Ullmark won the 2023 Vezina Trophy, but will be 32 when the tournament begins. Jesper Wallstedt or Filip Gustavsson could seize the starting role if Ullmark declines over the next two-plus years.

Final Word

While I expected Sweden to have a highly talented roster, I don’t think they’re as deep as the likes of the United States and Canada. If anything, they are in the second tier of countries— along with Russia, Finland, and the Czech Republic—very capable in some areas, but have their weaknesses as well.

Missed the cut: Rickard Rakell, Viktor Arvidsson, Victor Olofsson, Alex Wennberg, Pierre Engvall, Gustav Nyquist, Fabian Zetterlund, Alexander Holtz, Jonatan Berggren, William Eklund, Rasmus Sandin, Adam Larsson, Jonas Brodin, Timothy Liljegren, Jacob Markstrom, Anton Forsberg.