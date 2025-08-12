Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond Could Be the NHL’s Next Superstar

When Lucas Raymond first stepped onto NHL ice in 2021, the buzz was immediate. Drafted fourth overall in 2020, the Swedish winger arrived with a skillset that screamed potential, elite vision, high-end playmaking, and an on-ice maturity that belied his age. His rookie campaign didn’t just meet expectations, it smashed them: 23 goals, 57 points, and a key role on the Detroit Red Wings’ top line. He was dynamic, confident, and a constant offensive threat.

But one season does not make a career. The NHL adjusts quickly, and year two was proof of that. Teams knew his tendencies, defensive matchups tightened, and the physical grind of an 82-game schedule hit harder. While his sophomore numbers weren’t a disaster, they weren’t the massive leap some hoped for. Critics wondered if Raymond’s ceiling was as high as advertised.

Fast forward to the 2024–25 season, and those doubts are starting to fade. Raymond isn’t just producing points again; he’s doing it in ways that suggest a transformation from promising young winger into a legitimate NHL star. The question now isn’t whether he’s “good enough” for the Red Wings’ future. It’s whether he’s the kind of game-changer Detroit has been waiting for.

Creating Offense in New Ways

Early in his career, much of Raymond’s offense came from playing off Dylan Larkin’s speed and energy. He was an excellent complementary piece, finding soft spots in coverage and finishing plays. Now, he’s creating his offense by carrying the puck through the neutral zone with purpose, attacking defenders one-on-one, and generating scoring chances without relying solely on his linemates.

His passing game remains elite. He can thread a puck through traffic or find a teammate in a dangerous area with a single, no-look feed. However, what has elevated his game is his improved shot. His release is quicker, his mechanics are cleaner, and he’s shooting from more deceptive angles. Defenders can’t just shade toward the pass anymore; he’s a threat to score himself every time the puck’s on his stick.

This evolution means he’s becoming far more difficult to defend. Opponents can’t simply take away one option and neutralize him. The more he diversifies his attack, the more dangerous he becomes.

The Two-Way Transformation

While Raymond’s offense draws the headlines, his defensive game might be his most underrated development. He’s become a more engaged backchecker, consistently applying pressure and breaking up plays in the neutral zone. He reads passing lanes like a veteran, intercepting pucks and turning defense into instant offense.

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

Todd McLellan’s system emphasizes structure and responsibility without stifling creativity. That’s been a perfect fit for Raymond’s growth. He’s being trusted in situations where he’s not just expected to score but to protect a lead, kill penalties, and match up against top lines. That’s a sign of real trust from the coaching staff, and it’s not given lightly.

It’s the kind of all-around game you see from players who win Selke Trophy votes down the road, and it’s making him a true impact player in all three zones.

Growing Into a Leader

Leadership in the NHL comes in many forms. Some players lead with their voice, others with their habits. Raymond is doing both. He’s speaking up more in the locker room, showing younger players how to prepare, and putting in extra work before and after practice.

Detroit’s rebuild is built on young cornerstone players Marco Kasper, Moritz Seider, and Raymond, and with that comes the expectation to lead. Raymond is embracing it. He’s not the quiet rookie anymore. He’s becoming someone the team looks to when the game’s on the line.

Why This Matters for Detroit

The Red Wings have spent years stockpiling prospects, developing talent, and slowly climbing back toward contention. They have their captain in Dylan Larkin, their defensive anchor in Moritz Seider, and a growing group of supporting stars. But to win in today’s NHL, you need elite wingers who can change games, players who force opposing coaches to adjust their matchups, who can swing momentum with a single shift.

If Raymond continues his current trajectory, he could be that player. His offense is trending upward, his two-way game is strong, and his leadership presence is growing. That combination is rare. It’s the blueprint for a franchise winger, and potentially, a superstar.

The Road Ahead

Superstardom in the NHL isn’t given; it’s earned over multiple seasons of consistency, production, and impact. Raymond still has steps to take. He needs to continue building strength, add layers to his offensive game, and prove he can dominate over a full 82-game schedule and into the playoffs.

But all the tools are there. The skill. The hockey IQ. The drive to be better every year. And now, the experience of knowing how to use them.

If this season is any indication, Raymond isn’t just a key piece of the Red Wings’ rebuild. He’s on the verge of becoming one of the league’s premier forwards.

And if that happens, Detroit’s path back to the top might be shorter than anyone expected.