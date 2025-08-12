Who Will Be the Canadiens’ Next 100-Point Player?

When you think of the Montreal Canadiens and their long, storied history, you expect to find dozens of players who have reached the magical 100-point plateau in a single season. But believe it or not, that’s far from the case. In fact, no Canadiens player has hit 100 points since the 1985-86 season, and as we head into 2025-26, that will mark a full 40 years since it last happened. For a franchise that has won 24 Stanley Cups and is filled with Hall of Famers, it’s a surprising drought.

The good news? The future in Montreal is as bright as it’s been in decades, and the Canadiens finally have the offensive talent to realistically dream of ending that 40-year wait. Let’s look at who has accomplished the feat before, who could do it next, and why the next few years could be the beginning of a new offensive era in Montreal.

Only 4 Canadiens Have Hit 100 Points

For all their championships and all the legends who have worn the bleu-blanc-rouge, the Canadiens’ 100-point club is surprisingly exclusive. Only four players have ever reached that mark in a season:

Guy Lafleur – 6 Times

Guy Lafleur is the obvious name on the list, and for good reason. He was one of the most dynamic players of his era, combining speed, skill, and goal-scoring flair. He didn’t just hit 100 points once; he did it six years in a row, dominating the late 1970s and leading the Canadiens during their dynasty years.

Pete Mahovlich – 2 Times

Pete Mahovlich was a force in the mid-70s, playing a huge role in Montreal’s Cup-winning teams. His blend of size, skill, and vision allowed him to rack up points in bunches, and he thrived alongside the likes of Lafleur and Steve Shutt.

Mats Naslund

Mats Naslund is the most recent member of the club, with 110 points in the Canadiens’ last Cup-winning season. His speed and playmaking ability made him one of the league’s most dangerous forwards, and his performance that year helped carry Montreal through the playoffs.

Steve Shutt

Shutt’s 105-point season came at the peak of the Canadiens’ dynasty, playing alongside Lafleur on one of the most feared lines in NHL history. A lethal goal scorer, Shutt’s quick release and ability to find open ice made him a perfect complement to Lafleur’s playmaking.

It’s almost shocking that names like Jean Béliveau, Maurice Richard, and Yvan Cournoyer never reached the century mark in a single season, but much of that comes down to the era they played in, where seasons were shorter and scoring was more spread out across the roster.

Who Could Be the Next One?

For the first time in decades, the Canadiens have multiple players who could realistically chase 100 points. They may not all get there, but the offensive ceiling is higher than it’s been in a long time.

Nick Suzuki

Nick Suzuki has quietly evolved into one of the NHL’s most consistent two-way centres, but his offensive upside shouldn’t be underestimated. He’s coming off his best season yet, with a total of 89 points in 82 games.

Suzuki’s vision, patience with the puck, and ability to create in traffic make him the type of player who can rack up assists while still contributing 30-plus goals. To hit 100 points, he’d likely need a full season alongside two high-end finishers, something that could be possible with the addition of Ivan Demidov and the continued rise of Cole Caufield. Health will be a factor, but Suzuki’s intelligence and durability make him a strong candidate.

Ivan Demidov

Demidov has yet to play a full season, but we can’t forget him. He won’t get it for a few years, but he could be the next one to join this list. The Canadiens’ 2024 first-round pick arrives with elite skill, game-breaking creativity, and the ability to make something out of nothing. While it may take a year or two for him to adjust fully to the NHL, his offensive toolkit screams “future superstar.”

Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his goal with teammates Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovský and Ivan Demidov in the second period against the Washington Capitals of Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Demidov’s combination of hands, vision, and deceptive shooting ability could make him a fixture on highlight reels. If he clicks with Suzuki right away and gets prime power-play minutes, he could accelerate his development, and by his second or third season, he might be Montreal’s best bet to finally break the 100-point barrier.

Cole Caufield

Caufield’s path to 100 points is different from Suzuki’s or Demidov’s; it’s not about piling up assists, it’s about scoring in bunches. If Caufield can hit 50 goals, which is well within his capability, and still add 40-50 assists, he could become the first Canadiens player since Naslund to reach the mark. For that to happen, Caufield would need a healthy season, sustained chemistry with Suzuki, and a lethal Canadiens power play.

Canadiens’ Future Is Bright

Whether or not the Canadiens produce a 100-point player in the next couple of years, the important thing is that they now have multiple players with the potential to do it. That’s a massive shift from even five years ago.

This generation of Canadiens is being constructed with a modern NHL mindset, elite skill at the top, surrounded by a strong supporting cast. Suzuki, Caufield, and Demidov are the headliners, but players like Kirby Dach, Lane Hutson, Noah Dobson, and Juraj Slafkovsky could help push them toward that 100-point plateau by providing the complementary offence that forces opponents to pick their poison.

A 100-point season would be more than just a personal milestone. It would symbolize the Canadiens’ return to being a legitimate offensive powerhouse. It would signal that Montreal has finally entered an era where superstar-level production is not only possible, but expected.