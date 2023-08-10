Finland’s Projected Roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics

Can Finland repeat and win gold in back-to-back Winter Olympics? With NHL players, it’s a strong possibility.

If all goes well, we could see NHLers competing at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy. The NHL “intends to participate”, though a final decision has yet to be made.

Miro Heiskanen, Aleksander Barkov, and Sebastian Aho could be stand-outs for Finland. (The Hockey Writers)

“The NHL and its players’ association have agreed to participate in 2026 after skipping the past two Olympics, if they can reach a deal with the IIHF and International Olympic Committee,” per a report from the Associated Press.

If NHL players are allowed to compete, Finland could gain the likes of Aleksander Barkov, Sebastian Aho, and Miro Heiskanen—all in their prime—for the 2026 Winter Olympics. That’a dynamic group – one that could, in fact, challenge for the gold medal. Here’s a preview of what their complete roster could look like.

Projected Roster for Finland

Before getting to the roster, it’s worth mentioning (again) that the Olympics won’t be held until February of 2026. There’s still two-and-half seasons of NHL hockey to be played between now and then – a lot can change in that time. With that being said, here’s an early projection for Finland’s roster.

LW C RW Roope Hintz Aleksander Barkov Mikko Rantanen Teuvo Teravainen Sebastian Aho Patrik Laine Jesperi Kotkaniemi Anton Lundell Artturi Lehkonen Matias Maccelli Juuso Parssinen Kaapo Kakko Eetu Luostarinen Eeli Tolvanen

LD RD G Miro Heiskanen Henri Jokiharju Juuse Saros Esa Lindell Rasmus Ristolainen Ville Husso Olli Maatta Juuso Valimaki Joonas Korpisalo Mikko Lehtonen Ville Heinola

In addition to being the defending gold medalists, Finland also has a leg up on the competition in terms of Olympic experience. Four players on the roster have previously competed in the Winter Olympics, including Olli Maatta (2014), Miro Heiskanen (2018), Eeli Tolvanen (2018), and Mikko Lehtonen (2018 & 2022).

That said, Finland’s greatest strength might be its top-six forward group. Aleksander Barkov, Sebastian Aho, and Mikko Rantanen are among the NHL’s best. Then there’s Roope Hintz, who is developing into a dynamic, two-way force for the Dallas Stars. Throw in sniper Patrik Laine and clutch winger Teuvo Teravainen, and you’ve got the makings of an elite top six (plus a fantastic power play).

Roope Hintz after scoring a goal for the Dallas Stars. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Further down in the lineup, Artturi Lehkonen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Anton Lundell combine for an impressive shutdown line that can generate a decent amount of offense of their own. Even the fourth line of Matias Maccelli, Jusso Parssinen, and Kaapo Kakko could be dangerous.

Overall, Finland could have a deep and talented forward group – one that could propel them into medal contention.

Defensively, there’s not a lot of high-end depth beyond Heiskanen. Sure, Esa Lindell, Rasmus Ristolainen, Olli Maatta, and Juuso Valimaki are useful players. But you won’t confuse Finland’s blue line with the elite talent that the United States and Canada can deploy.

Goaltending is different, though. Juuse Saros is one of the best netminders in the NHL, and Ville Husso and Joonas Korpisalo are more than adequate in backup roles.

Final Word

With an impressive top six, top-notch goaltending, and a workhorse blueliner in Heiskanen, Finland could challenge for a medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Continued development from the likes of Maccelli, Kakko, Lundell, and Jokiharju would only bolster their chances of repeating as gold medal winners.

Missed the cut: Erik Haula, Kasperi Kapanen, Jesse Ylonen, Jesse Puljujarvi, Rasmus Kupari, Mikael Granlund, Joel Armia, Saku Maenalanen, Aatu Raty, Aku Raty, Jerry Turkulainen, Jani Hakanpaa, Niko Mikkola, Lassi Thomson, Robin Salo, Sami Niku, Antti Raanta, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Kevin Lankinen, Justus Annunen.