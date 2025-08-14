Denmark’s Projected Roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics

At the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Denmark finished in a respectable seventh place. They proved they could compete with the world’s best, and three years later, the talent pool has only grown deeper. With NHL stars eligible to compete at the 2026 Games in Milan, the Danes could ice their strongest roster yet.

Their recent international success adds to the excitement. At the 2025 IIHF World Championship, Denmark stunned Canada in the quarterfinals and finished fourth overall. With momentum on their side and more elite talent than ever, the question becomes: how far can this Danish squad go in 2026?

So far, Nikolaj Ehlers, Lars Eller, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Frederik Andersen, Jesper Jensen Aabo, and Jonas Rondbjerg have been named to Denmark’s Olympic team. Several more players will join them for the upcoming Winter Games.

Denmark’s Projected Roster for the 2026 Olympics

LW C RW Nick Olesen Lars Eller Nikolaj Ehlers Jonas Rondbjerg Oscar Fisker Mølgaard Oliver Bjorkstrand Mikkael Aagaard Patrick Russell Nicklas Jensen Morten Poulsen Alexander True Joachim Blichfeld Christian Wejse Mathias From Mathias Bau

LD RD G Philip Bruggisser Jesper Jensen Aabo Frederik Andersen Mattias Lassen Oliver Lauridsen Mads Søgaard Anders Koch Markus Lauridsen Frederik Dichow Nicholas B. Jensen

Denmark’s forward group is highlighted by its core of NHL veterans who bring both high-end skill and big-game experience. Ehlers is an elite offensive force capable of changing games with his speed and creativity, while Eller offers Stanley Cup-winning pedigree and a dependable two-way game down the middle. Bjorkstrand is another forward who has shown he can be a reliable force with a lot of NHL experience. Together, they give Denmark a top offensive threat that can challenge even the strongest defensive units at the tournament.

Beyond the established stars, Denmark has a mix of rising talent and proven international performers. Oscar Fisker Mølgaard, just 20 years old and a promising Seattle Kraken prospect, is poised to gain valuable experience in a top-six role. Nick Olesen, fresh off leading Denmark in scoring at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, brings offensive spark and confidence. Combined with depth players like Rondbjerg, Patrick Russell, and Nicklas Jensen, the Danes have multiple scoring options and a work ethic that can frustrate opponents.

While Denmark’s blue line lacks current NHL regulars, it remains a dependable and experienced group. Philip Bruggisser and Jensen Aabo lead the way, providing stability and puck-moving ability. Oliver Lauridsen and Mattias Lassen offer a mix of size and speed, while Markus Lauridsen and Anders Koch add steady, well-rounded games. Depth veteran Nicholas B. Jensen offers additional versatility should adjustments be needed during the tournament.

In net, Denmark boasts one of its biggest strengths. Andersen, when healthy, is among the NHL’s most reliable goaltenders and will be counted on to carry the load in key games. Backing him up is Mads Søgaard, a tall 6-foot-7 Ottawa Senators prospect whose size and athleticism make him a potential future starter at the NHL level. Frederik Dichow, who impressed with strong performances at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, gives Denmark a solid third option and ensures the crease remains in capable hands no matter the situation.

Final Thoughts

With NHL talent like Ehlers, Bjorkstrand, Andersen, and Eller leading the way, Denmark’s 2026 Olympic roster could be the strongest in the nation’s history. They have a mix of proven veterans, emerging young players, and guys who excel in key roles. If the group can stay healthy and build on the chemistry and confidence gained from their stunning run at the 2025 World Championship, they could be a legitimate dark horse to make it to the quarterfinals in Milan.