5 Oilers Wild Card Players Heading Into 2025-26

The Edmonton Oilers will be a very good team once again in 2025-26, though there are many who doubt their ability to reach the Stanley Cup Final for what would be a third consecutive year. Part of that is due to the fact that it’s simply a ton of hockey to play, but there are also many who believe the Oilers’ roster got worse over the summer.

Those questioning the Oilers roster are well within their right to do so. They lost several big contributors, including Corey Perry, Evander Kane, and Connor Brown. Their depth scoring certainly does appear to have taken a hit, though it may not end up making any sort of difference should these five players have big seasons.

Trent Frederic

There were very few fans who weren’t baffled when it was announced that the Oilers had signed Trent Frederic to an eight-year extension worth north of $30 million. It’s quite rare to give out an eight-year extension to middle-six forwards, which Frederic is. The fact that he managed to put up only four points in 22 playoff games certainly didn’t help.

Frederic, however, was far from 100 percent throughout the playoffs, as he was battling an ankle injury which limited him to just 58 regular season games. He’ll be fully healthy come training camp and will be looking to prove to Oilers fans that he’s worth the big ticket he signed earlier this offseason.

Andrew Mangiapane

There’s been quite a bit of excitement over the signing of Andrew Mangiapane amongst Oilers fans. The thought of putting a 35-goal scorer on the wing beside Leon Draisaitl has the potential to be a great duo for the Oilers. What fans need to remember, though, is that his 35-goal season was all the way back in 2021-22.

Mangiapane has failed to hit the 20-goal mark ever since, and put up just 28 points with the Capitals this past season. His minutes will be elevated in Edmonton, which should give him all the opportunity in the world to rediscover his scoring touch, but he may not wind up being the difference maker the fan base is expecting.

Matt Savoie

Oilers fans were able to get a brief look at Matt Savoie last season, as he suited up in four games with the big club. He wasn’t particularly effective during the brief stretch but didn’t look out of place, either. Now a year older, it looks as though he has a strong chance at cracking the Oilers roster this coming season.

Taken ninth overall in 2022, there is no denying that Savoie has a boatload of skill. He put up 54 points in 66 games with the Bakersfield Condors last season, numbers that suggest he has a bright future ahead of him. It may be a lot to ask of him to play a big role in the Oilers’ success this coming season, however.

Isaac Howard

Aside from Savoie, the Oilers had very few prospects worth boasting about, and no others that were close to being NHL-ready. That all changed when they went out and traded for then-Tampa Bay Lightning prospect and 2025 Hobey Baker Award winner Isaac Howard.

Howard is also just 21 years old and appears to have a bright future in store. Taken 31st overall in 2022, the 5-foot-11 winger put up 26 goals and 52 points in 37 games with Michigan State University this past season. As exciting a prospect as he is, however, it’s unclear if he’s NHL-ready just yet.

Stuart Skinner

The Oilers aren’t ready to give up on Stuart Skinner just yet. Despite cries from the fan base to look outside for goaltending help, management continues to remain confident that the hometown boy can be a legitimate number-one goalie in the NHL. As outlandish as that may seem, many are forgetting that he’s still just 26 years old.

Skinner has moments where he can be incredible, but has equally as many minutes where he stinks up the joint. He needs to figure out a way to be more consistent, though doing so in Edmonton, a market that heavily doubts him, may be difficult. Everyone knows, though, that in order for the Oilers to win, he needs to be at his best. It will be interesting to see what he has in store for the 2025-26 season.

Oilers Still Very Much a Contender

Though many are doubting that the Oilers get back to the Cup Final this coming season, everybody agrees that they are still very much a contender. They have an elite forward group led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and have a much better blue line than many credit them for. Expect another exciting season out of this group in 2025-26.