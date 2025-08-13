Slovakia’s Projected Roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics

After capturing bronze at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Slovakia is ready to prove they are for real at the highest levels of the international stage. February’s 2026 Winter Games in Italy will be their next chance to do so.

This time around, Slovakia will be able to roster NHL players. Tomas Tatar, Juraj Slafkovsky, Martin Pospisil, Erik Cernak, Simon Nemec, and Martin Fehervary have already been named to the team.

As for the rest of Slovakia’s squad, let’s take a look at which NHLers and European professionals could round out the roster.

Slovakia’s Projected Roster for the 2026 Olympics

LW C RW Juraj Slafkovsky Dalibor Dvorsky Martin Pospisil Tomas Tatar Martin Hrivik Peter Cehlarik Adam Sykora Sebastian Cederle Robert Lantosi Pavol Regenda Samuel Honzek Tomas Jurco Martin Chromiak Richard Panik

LD RD G Martin Fehervary Erik Cernak Patrik Rybar Simon Nemec Peter Ceresnak Samuel Hlavaj Martin Marincin Sam Knazko Adam Huska Mislav Rosandic Maxim Strbak

Tatar figures to captain Slovakia in the 2026 Winter Games, but it could be the country’s young, budding stars that step up and lead the charge.

Slafkovsky, Pospisil, Dalibor Dvorsky, and Adam Sykora have had success at the World Championship and World Juniors levels, and could continue the trend in Italy. Slafkovsky has already shined on the Olympic stage, too; he recorded seven goals in as many games during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. He was only 17 when that tournament took place – surely he can step up again for Slovakia.

Juraj Slafkovsky skating with the Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Additionally, forwards Tomas Jurco, Peter Cehlarik, and Pavol Regenda were part of the 2022 Bronze Medal team. Cehlarik, in particular, could play a big role for Slovakia once again.

On defense, Simon Nemec was also part of the 2022 squad, and will combine with Fehervary, Cernak, and Peter Ceresnak to shoulder a brunt of the blue line responsibilities. Nemec impressed during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs after being thrust into a bigger role with the New Jersey Devils. Perhaps he can repeat that feat with his home country.

In addition, Fehervary and Cernak are dependable shutdown defensemen. They will likely play heavy minutes against the world’s best and are certainly capable of limiting the damage against.

In net, Slovakia will likely go with the hot hand. Patrik Rybar, Samuel Hlavaj, and Adam Huska are all candidates to start. Rybar absolutely crushed it at the 2022 Winter Games with a 0.86 GAA and .966 save percentage in six games. He figures to get the first shot between the pipes. That said, Hlavaj was the best of the three goalies noted above at the 2025 World Championship, so clearly Slovakia has options and is willing to depend upon different netminders.

Final Word

Advancing to the medal round will be an uphill climb for Slovakia in 2026, but not impossible. Do not count out what this well-rounded team can do when facing a challenge. Plus, the next wave of Slovakian talent—Slafkovsky, Dvorsky, and Nemec—could have a big impact for the club.

Final Cuts: Filip Mesar, Alex Ciernik, Marian Studenic, Milos Kelemen, Michal Kristof, Maxim Cajkovic, Samuel Takac, Kristian Pospisil, Adam Liska, Matus Sukel, Martin Gernat, Michal Ivan, Mario Grman, Patrik Koch, Adam Gajan.