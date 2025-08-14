It’s fair to say that the Winter Olympics have not been kind to Switzerland as of late. The Swiss finished eighth in 2022, tenth in 2018, and ninth in 2014 – the last tournament NHL players participated in.

There’s reason to be optimistic about 2026, though. For starters, NHL players are permitted to compete in the Winter Games. Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Kevin Fiala, Nino Niederreiter, Roman Josi, and Jonas Siegenthaler have already been named to the team. More NHL players and European professionals will join them soon.

What will Switzerland’s Olympic roster look like in 2026? Will Hischier, Josi, and company be enough to finish in the top half of participating countries? Let’s dive in and find out.

Switzerland’s Projected Roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics

LW C RW Timo Meier Nico Hischier Kevin Fiala Nino Niederreiter Pius Suter Denis Malgin Philipp Kurashev Tyler Moy Sven Andrighetto Damien Riat Andres Ambuhl Simon Knak Gregory Hofmann Sandro Schmid

LD RD G Roman Josi JJ Moser Leonardo Denoni Jonas Siegenthaler Dean Kukan Akira Schmid Lian Bischel Tim Berni Stephane Charlin Michael Fora Christian Marti

If Switzerland is looking for a corporate sponsor, they might want to consider the New Jersey Devils given the fact that Hischier, Meier, and Siegenthaler are all a part of the organization. Team Switzerland and New Jersey have the same color scheme, too.

Joking aside, Switzerland does have an intriguing top six forward group. Hischier and Meier obviously have chemistry from their time with the Devils. Adding Fiala to their line could make life difficult for opposing defenses. Focusing on just Hischier and Meier, the two had a 53 percent five-on-five goal share with the Devils in 2024-25. Additionally, their high-danger chance share at five on five was 55.85 percent.

Nico Hischier gearing up to shoot the puck for the New Jersey Devils. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The second line of Niederreiter, Pius Suter, and Denis Malgin could be tricky as well. Suter broke out last season with the Vancouver Canucks and tends to produce very strong defensive numbers at the NHL level. Malgin, now playing professionally in Switzerland, has registered over a point per game at the World Championships since 2022.

Further down in the lineup, the Swiss could get value from Philipp Kurashev, Sven Andrighetto, and Simon Knak.

On defense, Roman Josi will be Switzerland’s workhorse. The captain of the Nashville Predators will be counted upon in all situations, including the power play, which could be dangerous with Hischier (bumper), Meier (right flank), Fiala (left flank), and Niederreiter (net front) joining Josi.

But for the Swiss to have a successful tournament, the likes of Siegenthaler, JJ Moser, Dean Kukan, and Lian Bischel will need to step up defensively. Siegenthaler, in particular, has been able to play a shut down role in the past.

In net, veteran Leonardo Genoni will likely make the majority of starts – and for good reason. The 37-year-old has been outstanding on the international stage over the last five years. He finished the 2025 World Championship with a 0.99 GAA and .953 save percentage in seven games. The 2022 Olympics had a similar result – Genoni recorded a 1.13 GAA and .961 save percentage.

Akira Schmid could get a start, too, depending on how the Swiss fare. But, generally speaking, it will be Genoni’s net to lose.

Final Word

Switzerland should be able to top their eighth-place finish from 2022. They have good depth up front and on the blue line, and could surprise if they follow a strict system. That said, contending for a medal may be asking a bit much.

Final Cuts: Damien Brunner, Simon Moser, Enzo Corvi, Ken Jager, Christoph Bertschy, Nicolas Baechler, Yannick Weber, Andrea Glauser, Dominik Egli, Sandro Aeschlimann.