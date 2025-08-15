France’s Projected Roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics

You have to go way back to the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City to catch a glimpse of France competing in the men’s ice hockey tournament. C’était il y a longtemps.

The 2002 French team included the likes of Cristobal Huet, Philippe Bozon, Maurice Rozenthal, and Arnaud Briand. The coming Winter Games will be particularly special for Bozon – his sons are expected to be part of France’s next Olympic hockey team.

Who else will join the Bozon boys in Italy next February? A few players with NHL experience, perhaps?

France’s Projected Roster for the 2026 Olympics

LW C RW Alexandre Texier Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Pierrick Dube Stephane Da Costa Louis Boudoun Jordann Perret Tim Bozon Aurelien Dair Kevin Bozon Charles Bertrand Nicolas Ritz Sacha Treille Damien Fleury Baptiste Bruche

LD RD G Xavier Ouellet Yohann Auvitu Quentin Papillon Jules Boscq Hugo Gallet Antoine Keller Kevin Spinozzi Enzo Guebey Julian Junca Pierre Crinon Vincent Llorca

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Alexandre Texier, Jordann Perret, Yohann Auvitu, Jules Boscq, and Hugo Gallet were the first six players named to the team.

While France doesn’t have any game-changers, they do have plenty of experience on the roster:

Six players with NHL experience

14 players returning from Olympic qualifiers

22 players have World Championship experience

Bellemare and Texier are probably the most well-known players on the roster. Bellemare, now playing professionally in Switzerland, racked up 138 points in 700 NHL games split between the Philadelphia Flyers, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Seattle Kraken. More than likely, he’ll wear the “C” for France come February.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was a dependable penalty killer in the NHL. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Texier, now with the St. Louis Blues, was a second-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets back in 2017 – drafted directly from France’s professional league. He has 90 points in 232 NHL games, and is expected to play a bottom-six role for the Blues next season. For France, however, he’ll serve as a go-to scorer and skate on the top line.

In addition to Bellemare and Texier, Pierrick Dube, Stephane Da Costa, and Jordann Perret are expected to be France’s top offensive contributors. Dube, in particular, recorded five points in three qualifying contests.

On defense, former NHLer Xavier Ouellet has dual citizenship – Canada and France. A native of Bayonne, he could step into a critical role along the French blue line. He most recently recorded 28 points in 68 games for Dynamo Minsk of the KHL.

Beyond Ouellet, France will likely depend upon Auvitu, Boscq, and Gallet in key defensive situations. Auvitu skated with the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers from 2016 to 2018, recording 13 points in 58 games.

In net, Quentin Papillon will likely enter the tournament as France’s starter – he played every minute of the qualifying round. That said, Washington Capitals draft pick Antoine Keller could unseat him in the French crease. The 20-year-old just wrapped up his first professional season in the Swiss league after a modest 2023-24 campaign in the QMJHL.

Final Word

In all likelihood, France will finish the tournament in the bottom four. Their Group A placement alongside Canada, Czechia, and Switzerland is certainly a daunting one. Still, the French want to assert themselves as a hockey nation and could eke out a win if one of their opponents take them lightly.

Final Cuts: Anthony Rech, Fabien Colotti, Dylan Fabre, Guillaume Leclerc, Fabien Bourgeois, Yohan Coulaud.