Revisiting Rangers History: Chris Kreider’s 52-Goal Season in 2021-22

The New York Rangers’ 2021-22 season was a unique one, as they returned to the playoffs and made an improbable run to the Eastern Conference Final after spending the past four seasons rebuilding. They relied heavily on a few key players, including Chris Kreider, who shattered his previous career-high in goals and helped carry them into the postseason. He is now with the Anaheim Ducks, but he deserves praise for his memorable 2021-22 season.

Kreider’s Play Before 2021-22

Though Kreider was a steady top-six forward and clutch playoff performer, his career-high in goals ahead of the 2021-22 season was 28. The Rangers drafted him 19th overall in the 2009 NHL Draft, and he made his debut during the 2012 Playoffs. He stepped up and had five goals and two assists in 18 games and helped the team make a run to the Eastern Conference Final.

Kreider struggled and did not get much playing time in 2012-13, but he bounced back and finished with 17 goals and 20 assists in 2013-14. He once again came through in the postseason, finishing with five goals and eight assists in 15 games, and he helped them go on a run to the Stanley Cup Final. He also played well during the 2015 Postseason, finishing with seven goals and two assists in 19 games as New York made another run to the Eastern Conference Final.

Kreider’s combination of speed, size, and strength made him successful in the NHL, but slumps and injuries prevented him from scoring 30 goals in his first nine seasons. The Rangers decided to build around him as they traded away key players Ryan McDonagh, J.T. Miller, and Rick Nash during the 2017-18 season. He missed 24 games that season with a blood clot, but he went on to tie his then-career-high in goals with 28 in 2018-19.

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, the Rangers had not won a playoff game since 2016-17. While Kreider consistently played well and produced around 25 goals and 25 assists per season, he had not yet played to his full potential offensively.

Kreider’s 2021-22 Season

The Rangers got off to a strong start in 2021-22 thanks to the elite play of Igor Shesterkin in goal and Kreider’s hot start to the season. He scored 15 goals in their first 19 games and was dominant in front of the net on the power play. Opposing defenders could not move him, and he was able to score on deflections and rebounds.

In addition to his great offensive play, Kreider also got an opportunity to play shorthanded and became one of the team’s most reliable penalty killers, playing alongside Mika Zibanejad. He used his speed to quickly transition from defense to offense and scored the first three shorthanded goals of his career.

Though the Rangers were frequently outplayed at even strength, they continued to pile up wins thanks to the elite play of their star players and excellent special teams. One of Kreider’s best games of the season came against the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 22. New York fell behind 3-1, but he scored a shorthanded goal and went on to score an even-strength goal and a power-play goal in a 7-3 victory. He also had an assist in the win.

Kreider finished the season with 52 goals, and his 25 assists also tied a career-high at the time. He led the NHL with 26 power-play goals and 11 game-winning goals.

In addition to his amazing regular season, Kreider once again came through for the Rangers in the postseason as he tied for the team lead with 10 goals and had six assists in 20 playoff games.

Kreider helped the Rangers come back from down 3-1 in their first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In Game 6, he scored a power-play goal to give them a 3-2 lead in the second period and then scored the game-winning goal with 1:28 remaining. He scored the opening goal of Game 7 on a slapshot. He also helped them come back from down 3-2 in their second-round matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes and scored twice in a 6-2 Game 7 victory.

Kreider Deserves Praise for His Outstanding 2021-22 Season

After putting together a lot of good seasons, Kreider had one of the greatest seasons in franchise history in 2021-22. He finished tied with Adam Graves for the second-most goals in a single season, only behind Jaromir Jagr, who scored 54 goals in 2005-06.

Kreider also backed up his 2021-22 season by finishing with 36 goals and 18 assists in 79 games in 2022-23 and had 39 goals and 36 assists in 82 games in 2023-24. He dealt with multiple injuries and finished with 22 goals and eight assists in 68 games last season, and was traded to the Ducks this offseason.

Though Kreider is no longer a Ranger, he deserves praise for both his incredible 2021-22 season and his strong play throughout his time in New York.