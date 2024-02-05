NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flames, Wild, Rangers, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are still interested in Chris Tanev. But, are they going to have to overpay to get him? Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild might be starting to make plans to offload some of their pending UFAs. Who is likely being discussed in trade conversations? Finally, the New York Rangers are being linked to a few names ahead of the deadline. Both are currently playing with the Anaheim Ducks.

Maple Leafs Will Have to Overpay for Chris Tanev

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic writes that there is still plenty of chatter surrounding the Maple Leafs and defenseman Chris Tanev. The Flames are seeking a second-round pick and another asset for Tanev but the Leafs don’t have a second-rounder. That means Toronto is either giving a first-round pick or probably not getting the player because other teams will meet the Flames’ ask.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Then it becomes a question of whether Tanev is worth a first. Forwards like Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan got that, but this would be the first defenseman dealt this season for that kind of return. Age, contract status, injury history, and more all play a part in the Leafs’ decision to go that far. Siegel writes:

In the end, Treliving’s crew will have to determine a) whether they can meet the price for Tanev, b) whether they should meet the price for Tanev and c) whether they should commit to Tanev beyond this season. source – ‘Chris Tanev questions for the Maple Leafs: Monday Morning Leafs Report’ – Jonas Siegel – The Athletic – 02/05/2024

Are the Wild Really to Start Selling? If So, Who?

As per Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic, if the Minnesota Wild opt to sell players, potential candidates arise, especially if the team doesn’t significantly improve this month. However, General Manager Bill Guerin’s contract extensions for Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno, and Ryan Hartman during training camp limit the excitement surrounding potential trades. All have no-move clauses starting next season and solidify their positions on the roster.

Latest News & Highlights

Despite these constraints, pending unrestricted free agents such as Pat Maroon, Brandon Duhaime, Zach Bogosian, Marc-Andre Fleury, Mermis, and Goligoski become potential trade assets. The Wild may also explore moving intriguing pending restricted free agent Connor Dewar, especially if concerned about potential arbitration-induced costs this summer.

The biggest name here is Fleury’s. The scribes write:

If teams are interested and the Wild look like they won’t make the playoffs, you know Guerin will do Fleury the courtesy of bringing those teams to Fleury’s attention to see if he’d want to waive his no-move clause for the chance to play for a playoff team. source – ‘Wild trade tracker: Top candidates to move if they’re selling, and where things stand at the break’ – Michael Russo, Joe Smith – The Athletic – 02/01/2024

Rangers Linked to a Few Names to Fill Center Spot

As per The Athletic’s Arthur Staple and Eric Stephens, the New York Rangers have an interest in Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique as a playoff rental replacement for the sidelined Filip Chytil. They also write that the Rangers might be interested in a reunion with winger Frank Vatrano.

Related: 3 Trades Rangers Can Make as Deadline Deals Already Go Down

They write:

Even though the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets surrendered their 2024 first-rounders for Lindholm and Monahan, it’s unlikely Drury would be willing to part with the Rangers’ first pick for Vatrano or Henrique. For both, though, you’d have to surrender the first and then some. Would it be as much as a first and Kakko, whom TSN reported as possibly being on the market ahead of the deadline? source – ‘Ducks’ Frank Vatrano, Adam Henrique on Rangers’ radar. What could a trade look like?’ – Arthur Staple. Eric Stephens – The Athletic – 02/05/2024

They also argue that moving Kaapo Kakko diminishes the third line the Rangers are hoping to improve with the addition of a player like Henrique.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter