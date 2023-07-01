Sharks Sign Kyle Burroughs to 3-Year Deal

The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Kyle Burroughs to a three-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.1 million, according to multiple sources.

A seventh-round pick at the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Burroughs has played in parts of three NHL seasons for the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks. In 2022-23, he posted five points, along with 62 penalty minutes, in 48 games for Vancouver.

Burroughs Is Largely Unproven in NHL

Putting aside a brief nine-game stint in the American Hockey League (AHL) in early 2014, Burroughs has been playing professional hockey since October 2015. However, in that time, he has appeared in just 95 NHL games, all within the last three years.

Kyle Burroughs, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Originally a draft pick of the New York Islanders, Burroughs played in their minor league system for five seasons before a trade to the Avalanche. After some time with Colorado’s AHL affiliate, he finally made his NHL debut with just over six minutes of ice time against the Minnesota Wild on April 5, 2021. After the 2020-21 season concluded, he signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Canucks and appeared in 90 NHL games during the lifespan of the deal.

Burroughs’ relative lack of experience means that he still has an opportunity to show what he is capable of at the highest level. The rebuilding Sharks will give him that chance. In a season that will be more about process and development rather than wins and losses, Burroughs should get plenty of ice time and have a chance to prove himself through his contributions to an NHL roster.

Related: 2023 NHL Free Agency Tracker

Latest News & Highlights

The length of the deal could also be beneficial to Burroughs’ career, given that he was already on his third franchise at just 26 years old. Now 28, he is surely looking for stability, and three years with a single team should give him that exact type of consistency.

Sharks Add Defensive-Minded Blueliner

The Sharks had significant struggles on defense last season, allowing the third-most goals in the league. They needed to add a defenseman who specialized in defense, and Burroughs fills that requirement. He has never been a particularly high scorer at the professional or junior level but has carved out a career thanks to his smart, high-impact defense. He rates well on defensive metrics and will provide a much-needed upgrade on the San Jose blue line. He is also capable of playing on the penalty kill, further improving the sole defensive unit to perform well for the Sharks in 2022-23.

Click to read all of The Hockey Writers’ 2023 NHL Free Agency coverage

As the Sharks continue to rebuild, they should still bring in at least a few players who they think will be around the next time the team makes the playoffs. The length of Burroughs’ contract indicates that the front office might consider him to be one of those players.

Both Burroughs and the Sharks are entering new chapters. Burroughs joins a team that should give him his best chance at an extended NHL career, and San Jose gets a defenseman who can enhance the roster in a much-needed way.