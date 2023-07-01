Joonas Korpisalo Will Boost Senators’ Playoff Hopes

The Ottawa Senators moved quickly to secure their goaltending department on the first day of free agency, signing experienced puck stopper Joonas Korpisalo to a five-year contract worth $4 million annually.

The Finn’s arrival at the Canadian Tire Centre will see him work in tandem with Anton Forsberg, allowing top prospect Mads Soogard to develop in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Belleville Senators.

Korpisalo will act as a like-for-like replacement for Cam Talbot, who left the Senators in free agency to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings. With that, let’s dive into the implications of the latest goaltender switch in Ottawa.

Korpisalo Solidifies Senators’ Netminding Department

Korpisalo, a former second-round selection of the Columbus Blue Jackets, is firmly established as a reliable starter. The 29-year-old is on the cusp of his ninth season in the league, recording a .904 save percentage (SV%) in 221 regular-season appearances.

The Pori-born netminder has endured prolonged periods of mediocre or poor form, but can also lay claim to a handful of world-class saves and impressive seasons. He was an excellent regular-season performer last season, recording a .915 SV% and 2.87 goals-against average in 39 regular-season appearances for the Blue Jackets and Kings.

Joonas Korpisalo, Los Angeles Kings (Photo by Rob Curtis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Korpisalo slipped back from top form in the playoffs, albeit in the face of the Edmonton Oilers’ overpowering attack, and joins his new team with a point to prove as a result.

“Obviously, it was a hectic day today and there were a couple of options [for me],” said the former Jokerit Helsinki prospect in an interview with TSN’s James Duthie.

“Ottawa stood out right away because it is a young team that is only going to get better and it’s super exciting to get to work with them. Anton Forsberg is there too – and I think that’ll be a pretty good one-two punch.

“The team is right there [to becoming a contender]. Their defence is only going to get better and the leadership they have is great. In my mind, it is the perfect spot for me.”

Senators’ Prospects Will Benefit From Addition Of Korpisalo

The Senators made the decision to sign Korpisalo to a five-year, $20 million contract for multiple reasons, but the most important is that he solidifies their crease for years to come. Goaltending is a crucial position, having a competent netminder is crucial to the success of any team, and the former 62nd overall pick fits the bill.

Secondly, the addition of Korpisalo will alleviate the workload on Forsberg – who will be better suited as a 1B option once he returns from injury. The Swede has shown promise throughout his time with the Senators, but the burden placed on him in recent years has been too demanding.

Anton Forsberg, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

By bringing in Korpisalo, the Senators can create a tandem where both goaltenders can share the responsibilities, ensuring optimal performance and preventing burnout – which is now the favoured option across professional hockey.

Finally, signing Korpisalo will allow Soogard, a goalie of the future, to have enough development time in the minors. The Dane is considered one of the Senators’ top prospects and has shown great potential. Allowing him to continue his career in a lower-pressure environment will help him boost his skills and prepare for an eventual transition to the NHL.

Is Korpisalo A Risky Signing For The Senators?

Pierre Dorion’s decision to make a long-term commitment to Korpisalo can be viewed as risky for several reasons – not least because the 6-foot-3 stopper has endured numerous low moments.

Korpisalo’s career has been fairly turbulent, especially since his standout run in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when his clutch performances stunned the Toronto Maple Leafs in the pandemic qualifying round. While that postseason performance was exceptional, his save percentage cratered to .894 in the following regular season.

Joonas Korpisalo, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The length of the contract itself is another risk factor. Korpisalo’s five-year deal ties him to the organization for an extended period, even if his level declines. If injuries come into play, Dorion could very quickly come to regret his agreement with the Finn.

What Next For The Senators?

The Senators are banking on the addition of Korpisalo to bolster their chances of making it to the playoffs next season. Despite the risks associated with his inconsistent form and lengthy contract, Dorion will be hopeful that his new netminder’s presence will provide stability and improve his squad.

By solidifying their goaltending position, the Senators have taken an important step toward contention. The success of this decision will be determined by Korpisalo’s ability to elevate his game and deliver consistent performances between the pipes.