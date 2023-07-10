Sharks Sign Filip Zadina to a 1-Year Contract

The intrigue and frustration surrounding winger Filip Zadina has gotten a reprieve, as the Czech winger has found a new home. The former Detroit Red Wing has signed a one-year contract worth $1.1 million with the San Jose Sharks. This comes following a spring full of questions for Zadina and ends one chapter of his, so far, unimpressive career.

SIGNED 🖊️



The #SJSharks have signed forward Filip Zadina to a one-year contract. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 10, 2023

The 23-year-old, first-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft — one of the last two from the Ken Holland era — has struggled to find a footing at the NHL level. After scoring three goals, seven points in 30 games last season, Zadina will be looking to correct the trajectory of his young career.

How Zadina Fits with the Sharks

When Zadina was drafted, it was his speed and goal-scoring ability that impressed Red Wings scouts. His good hands and puck skills were expected to translate to many goals at the NHL level. Plus, he had the added chip on his shoulder from sliding to the sixth spot during his draft year.

Filip Zadina with the Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, that scoring has not come to fruition yet. In 190 NHL games, he has scored only 28 goals, 68 points. His best season came in 2021-22, when Zadina scored 10 goals, 24 points in 74 games.

On the one hand, the Red Wings have been a rebuilding team with few talented forwards outside the likes of Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi to help nurture Zadina’s game. But on the other hand, we have seen the talent and growth of youngsters like Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider over the last two years. At some point, Zadina must address his own issues.

Related: 2023 NHL Free Agency Tracker

Latest News & Highlights

Perhaps the change of scenery will help him. In San Jose, Zadina will join another rebuilding team, but it is one with established scorers like Logan Couture and fellow Czech countryman Tomas Hertl. After last season’s departure of Timo Meier, the Sharks have been thin on depth on the wing, so a player with Zadina’s speed and potential should grant him all the opportunity he wants to play with Hertl and Couture and to grow into an impact forward.

Final Thoughts

It’s hard to give up on a young player. It’s even harder when that player came so highly touted and highly drafted. But Zadina just never seemed to fit with the Red Wings, especially once Steve Yzerman was at the helm. Then came the mutually agreed contract termination and his being placed on waivers.

But now Zadina has a new home and a fresh start. In addition to the talented Hertl, Zadina will be joined by his former Red Wings and Grand Rapids Griffins teammate Givani Smith, also recently acquired by the Sharks, giving him a familiar face to help aid his acclimation to his new team.

This season looks to be one filled with growing pains for a Sharks team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018-19. Likewise for Zadina, a player who has plenty to prove. But with his skating, scoring potential, and his commitment to an all-around game, he will give the team a full effort. They will give him every chance to impress.