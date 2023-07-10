4 Wild Candidates to Replace Dumba as Alternate Captain

After many years of rumors about Matt Dumba being traded, the Minnesota Wild have finally let him walk to unrestricted free agent (UFA) status and do not appear to have any way to bring him back with multiple teams reportedly interested in the 28-year-old, right-shot defenseman. A Wild roster without Dumba feels strange, as he brought energy, grit, and was obviously valued by the Wild’s coaching staff; he was an alternate captain alongside Marcus Foligno for his final two seasons in a Wild sweater. The question now becomes who will be given that “A” and fill the vacant position?

There are four players that could be worthy of such a title. Let’s break down all four and look at some arguments for and against giving them the role.

Jonas Brodin

You don’t have to look very far to find the first contestant, as Dumba’s long-time defensive partner Jonas Brodin is definitely in the discussion. The 2011 first-rounder has already been in the NHL for 11 years, accumulating 213 points over 741 regular season games, with a plus-71 plus/minus. Brodin has been a solid and consistent defensive force in their top four for years as one of the league’s most underrated defensemen. His ability to skate backwards is second to none in the NHL.

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While no one would really argue if Brodin was handed an “A”, it doesn’t feel like he has the personality required to handle that position. Brodin’s game is a lot like his outward mannerisms, he quietly goes about his work in the most efficient way possible and only very rarely does he show any emotions. To replace someone as outgoing as Dumba with someone as quiet as Brodin seems like it would be an odd choice.

Mats Zuccarello

Next on the list is the 36-year-old veteran winger Mats Zuccarello. The best Norwegian player in the history of the NHL, Zuccarello has a fantastic story of going from being a 5-foot-8 undrafted free agent to a 766-game veteran with 573 points. The first-line winger is a critical piece of the Wild’s offense and has worn the “A” on multiple occasions when either Dumba or Foligno have been out of the lineup.

It is hard to see Zuccarello playing anywhere other than Minnesota for the remainder of his career, especially when he is such good friends with Kaprizov, but he will be entering the last year of his contract. Depending on how the season goes, he may end up being on the block at the trade deadline. Zuccarello has entered the stage of his career where the next contract and next season are not always a given, and the Wild may want someone who will be around a little longer.

Kirill Kaprizov

Blasting his way to the top of the conversation about the best player to ever wear a Minnesota Wild jersey, Kaprizov is the kind of superstar player that every team needs if they want to have any shot at continued success. The electric winger has produced at over a point-per-game for his 203-game career, broken every record he could think of, and doesn’t look like he plans on slowing down any time soon. Everyone looks to Kaprizov in the team’s toughest moments, and he doesn’t shy away from anything or anyone.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When Kaprizov first came over from Russia, his English left much to be desired, and while it has improved dramatically, there is definitely a communication barrier still there. If the Wild are looking for a leader that is vocal in the locker room, vocal on the ice, and capable of some intense pep talks, he may not be their first choice.

Joel Eriksson Ek

Arguably the Wild’s best natural center, the 26-year-old has already played 421 NHL games and continues to improve every season, putting up a career-high 61 points in 78 games in 2022-23. His net-front, power-forward, aggressive style of play is coveted by the Wild’s brass and it shows as Eriksson Ek is one of just two players signed past the 2027-28 season, with the other being Matt Boldy.

Hands down my favorite choice for the next alternate captain, Eriksson Ek has worn the letter on many occasions already when others have been out of the lineup. His ability to continue improving his game year after year is a testament to his work ethic, his play is consistent night in and night out, and there is no better embodiment of the type of hockey that the Minnesota Wild wants to play.

No Bad Choice for the Wild

When it comes down to it, there is no bad choice here. Whether it be one of the four players listed or a surprise nominee, captain Jared Spurgeon and the Wild have created a locker-room environment that is welcoming to everyone, and that is not likely to change. While Dumba’s presence and voice will no doubt be missed, it opens up new opportunities for others, perhaps younger players, to find their own voices.