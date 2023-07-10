Golden Knights’ 2023 Draft Review

With the Game 5 Stanley Cup-clincher barely in the rearview mirror, the Vegas Golden Knights already had to make major roster decisions, resulting in the trade of Reilly Smith and the re-signings of Ivan Barbashev and Adin Hill. Squeezed into the middle of all that was the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Draft night wasn’t quite the monumental event that it’s been in the past for the Golden Knights, who had an all-time low of four selections. They didn’t pick until the final selection of the first round and made two third-round picks and a sixth; the club lost their second-rounder in the Jack Eichel trade and gave up their fourth-, fifth- and seventh-round picks in deals with the Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes and Columbus Blue Jackets, respectively.

That said, the four new prospects shouldn’t be dismissed. There are many late-round draft success stories, including Paul Cotter who was selected in the fourth round (115th overall) in 2018. After scoring 13 goals in 55 games this past season, the 23-year-old suddenly seems poised to begin next season as a key forward for the defending champs.

With only a handful of late picks, Vegas looked to find their next Paul Cotter in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With that in mind, here’s a look at Vegas’ 2023 draft picks and who might be the next diamond in the rough.

David Edstrom (First Round, 32nd Overall)

If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. The Golden Knights’ championship season was built on the backs of big, smart, physical forwards, and the club continued that trend with their first-round pick. Enter David Edstrom, a 6-foot-3 center who climbed up the draft boards thanks to a point-per-game season in Sweden’s top junior league.

A lack of elite skills kept Edstrom from venturing any higher, but formidable passing abilities, a knack for puck protection and strong two-way play made the 18-year-old worthy of a gamble in the opening round. Most mock drafts had Edstrom coming off the board in the mid-20s, so Vegas must be happy that they added a player who might blossom into a strong bottom-six contributor with the 32nd pick.

Mathieu Cataford (Third Round, 77th Overall)

With the first of their two third-round picks, the Golden Knights drafted a feisty, under-sized winger out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. If Mathieu Cataford can continue to draw comparisons to reigning Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault, then Vegas will have done just fine with this pick. Cataford is coming off a 75-point season with the Halifax Mooseheads, more points than the undrafted Marchessault recorded in all but one of his four seasons with the Quebec Remparts.

Mathieu Cataford, Halifax Mooseheads (Bob Frid/CHL)

That being said, scoring wasn’t the driving force behind selecting Cataford. This past season, the 5-foot-11 18-year-old showcased his ability to make things happen, aggressively driving play by initiating physicality and demonstrating his high motor. On a loaded Mooseheads team that featured league MVP Jordan Dumais, Cataford was a secondary scorer but a primary pest.

Arttu Karki (Third Round, 96th Overall)

Arguably the most fascinating prospect from Vegas’ draft class, Arttu Karki is known for the skills he possesses, as well as those he lacks. The Finnish blueliner is a defender in name only, developing a reputation as an offensive-minded, puck-moving rearguard who is highly suspect in his own end. This duality explains why Logan Horn had him ranked 58th in his pre-draft rankings, while Peter Baracchini dropped him to 120th.

Karki boasts the kind of shooting, passing, skating and play-making abilities to rival the defensemen taken in Round 1. In Finland’s Tappara U20 league this season, the 18-year-old recorded 13 goals and 39 points in 36 games. That’s the good. The bad comes on the back end, where scouts have criticized him for appearing passive and indifferent, not to mention occasionally careless, with the puck. Whether those flaws are fatal or simply developmental obstacles will ultimately decide how this pick pans out.

Tuomas Uronen (Sixth Round, 192nd Overall)

As you might expect from a prospect selected just inside the top 200, Tuomas Uronen doesn’t dazzle you with any elite skills, save for a formidable wrist shot. If the Finnish winger does make it to the NHL, it will be because of his smart, heady, nuanced game.

Even without plus speed, Uronen is adept at forechecking and creating space for teammates, particularly in the offensive zone. He’s the type of “little things” player who notices details you don’t generally see in teenagers. Will it be enough for him to make it as a pro? Time will tell. For now, a high hockey IQ could help Uronen make his mark in the Finnish league.

This isn’t quite the prospect windfall that the Golden Knights have enjoyed in other drafts, but there is potential in this small group. With Edstrom, Cataford, Karki and Uronen, general manager Kelly McCrimmon added a group of prospects who boast some skills, but they also largely fit the Vegas mold as team-oriented players who are hard to play against.