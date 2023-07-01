Boston Bruins Sign Morgan Geekie to 2-Year Contract

It was clear when the Boston Bruins front office got together following their first-round elimination at the hands of the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs that there was going to be a change coming to the roster for the 2023-24 season. That change is coming.

On Day 1 of free agency, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney made multiple free agent signings to add depth for the 2023-24 season and one of those signings was forward Morgan Geekie, who agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract. The Seattle Kraken did not give Geekie a qualifying offer by Friday’s deadline, which allowed him to become a free agent.

Geekie Played Well for Kraken

After spending two seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes and playing just 38 games in that time with six goals and seven assists. The Hurricanes drafted him in the third round of the 2017 Entry Draft and 67th overall. He was left unprotected by Carolina in the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft in the summer of 2021 and he was selected by Seattle GM Ron Francis.

Morgan Geekie with the Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After playing in 73 games in 2021-22 with the Kraken with seven goals and 15 assists, he re-signed last summer on a one-year, $1.4 million contract. In 69 regular season games, he had nine goals and 19 assists and helped them qualify for the Western Conference playoffs in just their second season. In 13 playoff games against the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars, he had two goals and four points with 14 shots on the net.

Geekie’s Fit With the Bruins

Geekie, James van Riemsdyk, and former Bruin Milan Lucic were brought in early on Day 1 and it gives the Bruins depth in their lineup. van Riemsdyk projects as a middle-six wing, while Lucic and Geekie can fill bottom-six roles. What the future holds for Boston’s top two centers, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, remains to be seen, but it is clear that Sweeney and team President Cam Neely are planning on both of them not returning.

Right now their center depth under contract is Charlie Coyle, Pavel Zacha, and Geekie. Trent Frederic was given a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent (RFA) and he would be another option up the middle. If Bergeron or Krejci come back, Geekie offers versatility where he can play on the wing, and at 24 years old, he is a good young option beyond this upcoming season.

There is still work for the Bruins front office to do. Goalie Jeremy Swayman needs a new contract and it is not out of the possibility that a defenseman, Matt Grzelcyk or Derek Forbort can still be moved in a trade. Sweeney’s approach is clear, short cheap deals for one season before their cap space opens up in 2024.