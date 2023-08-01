Bruins News & Rumors: Swayman, Frederic & Trade Targets

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman have completed their arbitration hearing, and a decision will be announced shortly. Meanwhile, Trent Frederic signed a new contract before his arbitration hearing. In other news, The Score’s Josh Wegman discussed five centers who the Bruins could consider targeting to replace Patrice Bergeron. Let’s discuss this and more in today’s (Aug. 1) Bruins News & Rumors column.

Swayman’s Arbitration Hearing Complete

The Bruins and Swayman were unable to reach a new agreement, so the pair had their arbitration hearing on Sunday (July 30). The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa has since reported that an award should be determined by today (Aug. 1). Thus, we will soon learn what Swayman’s cap hit will be moving forward.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins and Swayman were very far apart in their arbitration filings. The Bruins’ arbitration filing was set at $2 million, while Swayman’s camp was at $4.8 million. As a result, it is going to be quite interesting to see what Swayman’s final price ends up being.

Swayman appeared in 37 regular-season games last season for the Bruins, where he posted a 24-6-4 record, a 2.27 goals-against average (GAA), and a .920 save percentage (SV%).

Update: Swayman has been awarded a one-year, $3.475 million contract.

Frederic Signs New Deal With Bruins

Trent Frederic and the Bruins were set to have their arbitration hearing today (Aug. 1), but now things have changed on that front. The Bruins and Frederic have agreed to terms on a two-year, $4.6 million contract ($2.3 million AAV).

Trent Frederic, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Similar to the Swayman situation, the Bruins and Frederic were far apart with their arbitration filing numbers. Frederic was looking for a one-year, $2.9 million contract, while the Bruins wanted to give him a two-year, $2.8 million contract ($1.4 million AAV). Thus, the player and the team were $1.5 million apart in their asking prices. Yet, instead of settling this with their hearing, they have reached this deal.

Frederic was due for a raise, and it is quite easy to understand why. The 2016 first-round pick is coming off of a career-best season, posting 17 goals, 14 assists, 31 points, and a plus-28 rating – all new career highs. In the end, the Bruins are keeping around a key part of their bottom six for two more years at a reasonable cap hit.

5 Possible Trade Targets for Bruins

As noted above, Wegman recently wrote a piece discussing five centers that the Bruins could consider targeting to replace Bergeron. His list includes Elias Lindholm (Calgary Flames), Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg Jets), Logan Couture (San Jose Sharks), Evgeny Kuznetsov (Washington Capitals), and Christian Dvorak (Montreal Canadiens). He also rated their trade fits with a five-star system.

Lindholm, 28, scored a perfect five-star fit rating, which is not surprising. He has blossomed into an elite two-way center, and he would be an excellent replacement for Bergeron because of it. The Flames may be forced to move him if he is not open to signing an extension, as he is entering the final season of his deal. In 80 games this past season, the 28-year-old posted 22 goals to go along with 64 points.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Scheifele, 30, has also been connected to the Bruins this summer. The star center is one of the Jets’ biggest trade candidates due to his expiring deal, and he would be another strong option for the Bruins’ first-line center role. He is a bigger point-producer than Lindholm, but his defensive play is noticeably worse, which is likely why Wegman sees him as a four-star trade fit. In 81 games this past season, he had 42 goals (career high) and 68 points.

Couture, 34, is the captain of the rebuilding San Jose Sharks and is coming off of a strong 2022-23 season. In 82 games, the 2007 first-round pick had 27 goals to go along with 67 points. On paper, he would also serve as a solid first-line center for Boston, but there are clear obstacles in a potential deal. He has a massive $8 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season and only has a three-time trade list of clubs he would be willing to accept a trade to. Due to these restrictions, Wegman gave Couture a two-star fit rating. It also would be a risky move, as he is in his mid-30s.

Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kuznetsov, 31, has requested a trade, and it is possible that he will be dealt before the start of the season. A change of scenery may do him some justice, as he is coming off of a down year for his standards, posting 12 goals and 55 points in 81 games. He would still be a nice addition to Boston’s top six, but similar to Couture, his contract would make it hard for Boston to fit him in. He carries a $7.8 million cap hit until the end of the 2024-25 season and has a 10-team no-trade list. Due to this, Wegman also gave him a two-star fit rating.

Dvorak, 27, is certainly a downgrade from the rest of the players on Wegman’s list, but he could still be a nice addition to Boston’s middle six. The 2014 second-round pick is known for his solid defensive play, and the Bruins could use another two-way center with Bergeron gone. In 64 games last season with the Canadiens, he had 10 goals and 28 points. Wegman sees him as a three-star trade fit.