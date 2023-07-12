Bruins News & Rumors: Boqvist, McLaughlin & DeBrusk

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins have made an addition to their roster, signing Jesper Boqvist. Marc McLaughlin was also given his new contract, while Jake DeBrusk was brought up as a possible trade target for an Eastern Conference team. Let’s discuss all of this in this latest Bruins News & Rumors column.

Bruins Sign Boqvist to Affordable Deal

The Bruins have made an interesting move, as they have signed Boqvist to a one-year, $775,000 contract. The contract is a one-way deal, so he will make the same salary in the NHL and in the minors.

Jesper Boqvist, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Boqvist, 24, spent this past season with the New Jersey Devils, posting 10 goals and 21 points in 70 games played. It was a bit of a quiet year compared to his previous one, as he posted a 23-point campaign in 56 games with the Devils in 2021-22. This likely was a reason why the Devils opted not to send him a qualifying offer. Now, he will be aiming to bounce back as a member of the Bruins.

Boqvist will likely have a spot in Boston’s bottom six for the start of the season. He also offers great versatility, being able to play all three forward positions. With this move, the Bruins have added a young NHL-caliber player with upside at a very cheap price. Thus, it is a low-risk transaction that I personally am a fan of.

Bruins Bring Back McLaughlin

On Tuesday (July 11), the Bruins also signed McLaughlin to a one-year contract, $775,000. Unlike Boqvist, his contract is a two-way deal.

Marc McLaughlin, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

McLaughlin only appeared in two games this past season with Boston, where he had zero points and a minus-1 rating. The Massachusetts native primarily played in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins, recording 13 goals and 30 points in 66 games played.

When looking at the Bruins’ current roster, it is fair to argue that McLaughlin could be in the running for a fourth-line spot next season. This is especially so when noting that he can play both down the middle and on the wing. Let’s see if he can take that next step and become a full-time NHL player next season. At worst, he will serve as a solid call-up option.

DeBrusk Named Possible Trade Target for Islanders

The New York Islanders were one of the final teams in on the Alex DeBrincat sweepstakes, but the Michigan native nagivated his way to the Detroit Red Wings. Thus, the Islanders’ lengthy search for a scoring winger continues. The Islanders certainly need one if they hope to be bigger threats in the Eastern Conference. In a recent article for NYI Hockey Now, Andrew Fantucchio argued that it would make sense for the Islanders to pursue DeBrusk because of this.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fantucchio brought up the possibility of the Islanders offering Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Oliver Wahlstrom to the Bruins for DeBrusk. If acquired, Pageau would provide the Bruins with a solid middle-six center (which they will need if Patrice Bergeron retires), while Wahlstrom would give them a young forward with promise. However, when noting that DeBrusk is coming off of the best season of his career, I personally believe that Sweeney has no plans to move him, at least right now. This remains the case even with DeBrusk entering the final year of his deal. However, I also understand where Fantucchio is coming from with his idea and think it’s an intriguing proposal. It is a hypothetical move that would have the potential to benefit both clubs.

In 64 games last season with the Bruins, DeBrusk posted 27 goals, 50 points, and a plus-26 rating. It would be hard for the Bruins to give up that kind of scoring, especially after already losing two skilled wingers in Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall this summer.