Canucks’ Willander Has Skills & Maturity to Be a Fan Favourite

When the Vancouver Canucks selected Tom Willander with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, some fans were skeptical if they were drafting based on need rather than the best player available. Since Willander has been in the Vancouver spotlight, everything he has said, including his past comments and commitments, should give confidence that the Canucks made the right choice. He has the tools to become a fan favourite once he reaches the NHL due to his exceptional attitude toward his development and his apparent appreciation of getting drafted by his childhood team.

Willander Is Committed To Boston University This Fall

Many reasons went into Willander choosing to forgo playing in Sweden during his draft-plus-one year and committing to Boston University this fall. Two of the most notable appear to be educational and developmental opportunities. He values his education, as his agent Todd Diamond noted on Donnie and Dahli The Team. He and his family wanted him to get a good education while he developed his craft, which shows maturity. Although perhaps the biggest evidence of his maturity, character, and commitment to his development comes from something he told The Athletic before the 2023 NHL Draft.

“Rögle being a pro club, obviously their job is to win,” Willander told The Athletic. “And what can sometimes happen with SHL teams is they don’t focus too much on the development of players and focus a lot on winning. That can be tough for younger players who don’t get the chance (to play). So it was about not risking having that (happen). And instead going for a more safe development path.” (from ‘How Canucks draftee Tom Willander became one of the 2023 NHL Draft’s biggest risers,’ The Athletic, June. 28, 2023).

Willander is one of few Swedish players to commit to the NCAA rather than playing pro hockey in Sweden. He acknowledged how young players are sometimes pushed to the sidelines in order to win, whereas college and university hockey is more focused on development. He still has many areas of his game to improve, but will now have a better opportunity to do so rather than potentially playing bottom-pairing minutes for Rögle in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). His decision to play in North America is the forward-thinking mentality that should excite the Canucks faithful. Willander is smart, prioritizing getting higher ice time and opportunity while leaving his home country, rather than staying in Sweden and playing pro.

Willander will play with the Canucks 2023 sixth-round selection Aiden Celebrini at Boston University. The two defencemen will grow chemistry this upcoming season as they both develop their game in hopes of reaching the NHL in the near future.

Willander Grew Up a Canucks Fan

Playing for your childhood team is a hockey fan’s dream. For Willander, it is a reality. Although Willander was born in Sweden, he idolized the Sedin twins, so naturally, he grew up cheering for the Canucks. He spoke with Caroline Cameron of Sportsnet after getting selected 11th overall and made his fandom known. “I always looked up this team. Seeing the logo up on the screen made me nostalgic, to be honest. It’s a big honour.” Canuck fans should be ecstatic about having a player that spent his childhood cheering for their team play for them. He understands what it feels like for fans when the Canucks lose, but he also understands the excitement and joy of winning in Vancouver.

Willander wants to make a difference. His charm is evident when he speaks. He spoke to the media at Canucks rookie camp and mentioned the risk the Canucks took on him at 11th overall. “I really like this place,” Willander said. “[Canucks] took a first-round pick to get me here. I want to make a difference here.” Of course, any draftee will mention their ambitions to becoming a game-changer for their franchise; however, scoring goals, blocking shots, and potentially one day lifting the Stanley Cup will likely mean so much more in a Canucks sweater for Willander.

Willander’s Undeniable Talent

Willander’s 6-foot-1 frame adds size to the Canucks blue line. If he lives up to his potential, he should fit beside Quinn Hughes in the top four. He would be a steady presence on the penalty kill, at even strength, and possibly on the power play. Overall, Willander should be a reliable do-it-all right-handed defenceman capable of handling tough assignments—a perfect balance to the offensive nature of Hughes.

Willander is a high IQ two-way defenceman. His skating and edges are exceptional. Like any prospect, there are areas of his game to improve, such as his offence, but playing at Boston University during the 2023-24 season will help him improve that side of his game.

The childhood Canucks fan is a two-way, high-character, smooth-skating defenceman who will bring stability to the blue line once he reaches the NHL. Willander has shown maturity by prioritizing his development, joining the NCAA at a top-tier school rather than risking low usage playing for Rögle BK. Getting accustomed to North American ice in university should make the jump to the NHL easier than coming straight from the SHL. Willander should become a fan favourite in the coming years due to his passion for the sport, the Canucks, and his resounding commitment to developing his game.